Agricultural research needs greater funding to sustain long-term growth
Agricultural extension, which carries innovations from laboratories to farmers' fields, yields ₹7.40 for every rupee invested
Business Standard Editorial Comment
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The Indian Council of Agricultural Research’s (ICAR’s) latest estimates suggest that agricultural research and technology contributed roughly one-third of the increase in the value of agricultural output between 2024 and 2025. The gains came from improved seed varieties, mechanisation, climate-resilient technologies, better germplasm, extension services, and natural resource management. While the ICAR acknowledges that the estimate is indicative rather than an exact econometric measure, it makes an important point: Agricultural research can deliver high returns and become a key driver of agricultural productivity. Indian agriculture is confronting challenges that cannot be addressed through subsidies or input support alone. Shrinking landholdings, soil degradation, groundwater depletion, rising pest and disease incidence, and increasing climate risks are steadily eroding farm productivity. Thus, the gains in the future will have to come less from expanding cultivated land and more from producing higher-value output with fewer resources. This requires sustained investment in research that develops climate-resilient crop varieties, improves soil and water management, lowers carbon, nitrogen and energy footprints, and accelerates diversification into horticulture, livestock and fisheries.