Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

NEET 'irregularities' must be probed, says Ex Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Earlier in the day, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slammed the Narendra Modi government over the issue and called for resolution of students' "legitimate complaints" through an investigation

NEET NTA,NEET,NTA,Students,NEEt Students

(Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2024 | 2:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday demanded a probe into the alleged irregularities in the NEET medical entrance exam.
Several aspirants of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) have alleged inflation of marks which led to a record 67 candidates bagging the top rank, including six from the same exam centre.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The National Testing Agency (NTA), however, denied any irregularities and said the changes made in the NCERT textbooks and grace marks for losing time at the examination centres are some of the reasons behind the students scoring higher marks.
"Candidates have expressed apprehensions of irregularities regarding the NEET exam and its result wherein several candidates from the same centre got full marks, and candidates with close roll numbers topped, " he said on X.
"Many such aspects are surfacing which increases the apprehensions of irregularities in the examination," he said.
Gehlot said the matter concerns the future of lakhs of students and the credibility of the medical profession. So, the central government and the NTA should take it seriously and investigate it to ensure justice.
Earlier in the day, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slammed the Narendra Modi government over the issue and called for resolution of students' "legitimate complaints" through an investigation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : NEET Ashok Gehlot rajasthan National Testing Agency

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 07 2024 | 2:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveElection Results LIVE UpdatesLok Sabha Elections Winners ListRBI MPC Meeting LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon