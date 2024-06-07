Business Standard
Legit compliants on NEET 'irregularities' must be probed: Priyanka

There are reports of many children committing suicide across the country after the results were announced, Gandhi said and added that this is very sad and shocking

Several aspirants of the medical entrance exam NEET have alleged inflation of marks which led to a record 67 candidates bagging the top rank (Photo: PTI)

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday slammed the Modi government over alleged irregularities in the NEET medical entrance exam and called for resolution of students' "legitimate complaints" through an investigation.
Several aspirants of the medical entrance exam NEET have alleged inflation of marks which led to a record 67 candidates bagging the top rank, including six from the same exam centre.
The National Testing Agency (NTA), however, denied any irregularities and said the changes made in the NCERT textbooks and grace marks for losing time at the examination centres are some of the reasons behind the students scoring higher marks.
In a post in Hindi on X, Gandhi said, "First the NEET exam paper was leaked and now the students allege that there has been a scam in its results as well. Serious questions are being raised on 6 students of the same centre getting 720 out of 720 marks and many kinds of irregularities are coming to the fore."

There are reports of many children committing suicide across the country after the results were announced, Gandhi said and added that this is very sad and shocking.
"Why is the government ignoring the voice of lakhs of students? Students want answers to legitimate questions related to the rigging in the NEET exam results," the Congress general secretary said.
Is it not the government's responsibility to resolve these "legitimate complaints" by conducting an investigation, Gandhi asked.

