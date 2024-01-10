Sensex (    %)
                        
NEET 2024 notification: Fake registration date viral, FAIMA issues notice

The fake registration date for NEET PG 2024 is viral on social media. FAIMA chairman, Dr Rohan Krishnan, requested candidates not to trust WhatsApp, Telegram notices

NEET exams

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 10 2024 | 11:08 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The registration process for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Postgraduate examination has not started yet. A fake notification and timetable have been going viral for the NEET PG 2024 examination on social media platforms. The fake NEET PG 2024 claims the registration will begin on Tuesday, January 9, 2024. 

Students are allowed to submit application forms till January 20, 2024, the fake notice mentioned. The fake circular also includes NEET PG 2024 registration date, entrance examination result date, and notification schedule.
Notice is fake, says FAIMA chairman

Dr Rohan Krishanan, the National Chairman of the Federation of All Indian Medical Association (FAIMA), confirmed that the notice circulating on social media is fake. 

He took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and said that the notice was fake. He requested students not to trust WhatsApp and Telegram notices and to wait for the official order and Notice on the NBE website only, which will be out soon.

"We should wait till Thursday/ Friday. Dates will be confirmed in the notice. Requesting @NbeIndia @MoHFW_INDIA @NMC_IND @mansukhmandviya ji to kindly confirm the dates in fast-track approach. Aspirants to relax and trust only website of Nbe," Dr Rohan added.

The fake circular trending on social media mentioned that the NEET PG 2024 examination will be conducted on March 3, 2024. It will be conducted on a computer-based platform at different centres across the country. As per the fake circular, the NEET PG result will be declared on 24th March 2024.

NEET PG 2024 Exam Date

As per the NBEMS exam calendar, the examination for NEET PG is scheduled to be held on March 3, 2024. However, the NEET PG 2024 exam was postponed. The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Postgraduate examination is scheduled to take place on July 7 this year, says the National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences. The cut-off date for the purpose of eligibility is August 15.

The NEET-PG is an eligibility-cum-ranking examination prescribed as the single entrance examination for admission to various MD/MS and PG diploma courses under the National Medical Commission Act, 2019. As of now, the NEET PG registration date has not been released. However, it is expected that the application process will begin in May or June. Candidates can fill up the NEET PG application form at https://nbe.edu.in/.

As per reports, the application process may begin in May or June, and candidates can fill out the application form at https://nbe.edu.in/.

First Published: Jan 10 2024 | 11:08 AM IST

