Allahabad High Court Recruitment 2024: Registration for 3306 posts open

The High Court of Allahabad will start the registration procedure for Group C and D posts on October 4, 2024. Applicants can find the direct link on the official website at allahabadhighcourt.in

Sonika Nitin Nimje
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 04 2024 | 12:45 PM IST

On October 4, 2024, the High Court of Judicature in Allahabad will open registration for Group C and D positions. The direct application link for Group C and D positions under the Uttar Pradesh Civil Court Staff Centralized Recruitment 2024-25 is available on the Allahabad High Court's official website at allahabadhighcourt.in. 
Additionally, the application link will be accessible at exams.nta.ac.in/AHCRE/. The application deadline is October 24, 2024. This hiring campaign will fill 3306 vacancies in multiple categories across the state’s district courts.

Allahabad High Court Recruitment 2024: Vacancy Details

– Tube well Operator Cum Technician/ Orderly/ Peon/ Office Peon/ Process Server/Farrash/Chowkidar/ Sweeper/ Mali/Coolie/ Waterman/ Bhisti/ Liftman: 1,639 Posts
 
– Junior Assistant (Group C): 932 Posts
– Stenographer Grade III (Hindi): 517 Posts
– Driver: 30 Posts

– Paid Apprentice (Group C): 122 Posts
– Stenographer Grade III (English): 66 Post
– Stenographer Grade III (Hindi): 517 Posts.

Allahabad High Court Recruitment 2024: How to apply?

    • Go to the official website of Allahabad High Court at allahabadhighcourt.in.
    • On the home page, press on Group C or Group D post link available.
    • Fill in the registration details and press on submit.
    • Once done, login to the account.
    • Enter the application form and make the payment of application fee.
    • Press on submit and download the page.
    • Keep a hard copy of the same for later.

Allahabad High Court Recruitment 2024: Application fees 

Group D Posts
General/OBC: Rs 800
Economically Weaker Section (EWS): Rs 700
SC/ST: Rs 600. 
Stenographer
General/OBC: Rs 950
Economically Weaker Section (EWS): Rs 850
SC/ST: Rs 750
Junior Assistant, Paid Apprentice and Driver:
General/OBC: Rs 850
Economically Weaker Section (EWS): Rs 750
SC/ST: Rs 650. 

Allahabad High Court Recruitment 2024: Selection procedure 

In the several districts of Uttar Pradesh, the selection process would be carried out post-wise on various dates and shifts using an offline written exam (on an O.M.R. sheet). A computer type test in Hindi and English, a stenography test in Hindi and English, and, if necessary, a technical driving test will come next.

Allahabad High Court Govt recruitment Registration of companies Recruitment

First Published: Oct 04 2024 | 12:45 PM IST

