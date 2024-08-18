Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / India News / HC refuses to quash proceedings against six for disrespecting national flag

HC refuses to quash proceedings against six for disrespecting national flag

Dismissing the petition filed by Gulamuddin and five others, Justice Vinod Diwakar said the act was punishable under the Flag Code of India, 2002

India National Flag Hoisting

The court emphasised that it was crucial to recognise that the actions of a few individuals should not be used to stigmatise an entire community

Press Trust of India Prayagraj (UP)
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2024 | 11:22 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Allahabad High Court has refused to quash criminal proceedings against six people accused of carrying a tricolour with Quranic verses during a religious procession, saying such incidents could be exploited by those who seek to create communal discord.
Dismissing the petition filed by Gulamuddin and five others, Justice Vinod Diwakar said the act was punishable under the Flag Code of India, 2002, and there was a violation of the Prevention of Insults of National Honour Act, 1971.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Stressing that the tricolour symbolises unity and diversity of the nation, transcending religious, ethnic and cultural differences, the court observed, "It is a unifying emblem representing the collective identity and sovereignty of India. Act of disrespect towards the 'tiranga' can have far-reaching social cultural implications, particularly in a diverse society like India."

Such incidents could be exploited by those who seek to create communal discord or fuel misunderstandings between different communities, the court said in its order on July 29.
The court emphasised that it was crucial to recognise that the actions of a few individuals should not be used to stigmatise an entire community.

The Uttar Pradesh Police booked the accused Gulamuddin and five others and a criminal case was registered against them at police station of district Jalaun. The police filed a charge sheet against them on October 4, 2023.
Subsequently, the trial court took cognisance of the charge sheet on May 14, 2024 and thereafter issued summons to them. The accused then filed a petition under section 482 (inherent powers of high court) requesting the court to quash the criminal proceedings against him pending before the Jalaun district court.

Also Read

World Plastic Bags 2024

Meghalaya HC bans single-use plastic in temples, shops across state

telangana high court

HC sets aside assessment proceeding against NRI over faceless issue

Delhi HC

HC orders media houses to take down defamatory videos against RS MP Reddy

SC, Supreme Court

School jobs row: SC to hear plea of WB govt challenging Calcutta HC order

Chennai High court, Madras High Court, Madras HC

PIL filed in Madras High Court to regulate functioning of You Tube

Topics : High Court Allahabad High Court Uttar Pradesh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 18 2024 | 11:22 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayAmrit Udyan Booking DetailsWeather UpdateSaraswati Saree Depot IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayPOCO Pad 5GKolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon