AP DSC 2025 response sheets to be released today for 16,437 teacher posts

AP DSC Response Sheet 2025: The Andhra Pradesh School Education Department is expected to release the response sheets for the AP District Selection Committee (DSC) 2025 examination today, June 18. The recruitment drive aims to fill 16,437 teaching positions across the state.
The response sheets will be available for various categories, including Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), Post Graduate Teacher (PGT), School Assistant (Math), Special Education, and Non-Language subjects.
Candidates can access their response sheets through the official AP DSC website and submit any objections by June 24. They are advised to review their responses carefully and raise concerns within the stipulated timeframe.
AP DSC 2025: Exams rescheduled due to International Yoga Day
Due to the State Government’s plan to celebrate International Yoga Day on June 21 in a grand manner, the DSC exams initially scheduled for June 20 and 21 have been rescheduled. Mega DSC–2025 Convenor M.V. Krishna Reddy announced that this change was made to avoid inconvenience to candidates, considering potential travel disruptions.
The rescheduled exams will now be held on July 1 and 2. Revised hall tickets with updated exam dates and centres will be available on the official AP MEGA DSC–2025 portal (https://apdsc.apcfss.in) from June 25.
AP DSC 2025: High attendance in the social studies exam
The School Assistant (Social Studies) exam held on Monday saw an impressive attendance rate of 95.11% statewide. According to Mega DSC–2025 Convenor Reddy, 36,372 of the 38,243 registered candidates appeared for the exam, conducted across 227 centres. Anantapur recorded the highest attendance in the morning session at 97.84%, while Chittoor led in the afternoon with 97.98%.