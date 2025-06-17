Tuesday, June 17, 2025 | 05:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Education / News / IBPS revised Exam Calendar 2025 for PO, Clerk, SO, RRB; Check new dates

IBPS revised Exam Calendar 2025 for PO, Clerk, SO, RRB; Check new dates

As per the revised IBPS calendar, the PO preliminary exams will be held on August 17, 23, and 24, while the mains exam is scheduled for October 12, 2025

College students, students

Photo: Shutterstock

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 5:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

IBPS Exam Calendar 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released an updated exam calendar for its 2025 recruitment cycle, covering key posts like PO, Clerk, SO, and RRB. Aspirants aiming for banking jobs can now view the revised schedule on the official website — ibps.in.
 
According to the updated exam calendar, the IBPS PO preliminary exams are scheduled for August 17, 23, and 24, while the mains will be held on October 12.

IBPS RRB PO exams 2025-26: Tentative schedule

As per the new schedule, the IBPS RRB PO preliminary exams are set for November 22 and 23, 2025. The RRB Clerk prelims will be conducted on December 6, 7, 13, and 14. The mains and single-stage exam for RRB PO will take place on December 28, 2025, while the RRB Clerk mains is scheduled for February 1, 2026.
 
 
In another major update, the IBPS PO preliminary exams are scheduled for August 17, 23, and 24, 2025, with the mains to follow on October 12. The IBPS Specialist Officer (SPL) prelims will be held on August 30, while the mains are set for November 9. Meanwhile, the Clerk (CSA) prelims are slated for October 4, 5, and 11, with the mains exam scheduled for November 29, 2025.  ALSO READ: India Post 4th merit list 2025 released for GDS recruitment; details here 

How to download the IBPS revised calendar 2025?

  • Log on to the official website at ibps.in
  • Click on the ‘Tentative Calendar’ under the ‘Recent updates’ tab
  • Download and save the exam calendar
Candidates are encouraged to take note of the revised dates and begin their preparation in line with the updated schedule. They are advised to visit the official website, ibps.in, for the detailed notifications for these examinations. 

Also Read

India POst

India Post 4th merit list 2025 released for GDS recruitment; details here

youngsters

IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2025 out at ibps.in. Here's how to check result

s the Supreme Court begins to hear petitions on NEET-UG, here is a look at the ecosystem it has spawned, and the controversy, paper leak, students studying, preparing for govt exams, competition exams, examination, study books

IBPS exam calendar 2025-26: Check exam dates for RRB Clerk, PO, SO, etc

IBPS SO Mains Scorecard 2025

IBPS SO Mains scorecard 2025 released today at ibps.in, check scores here

RRB exam

IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Result 2024 out; here's how to check and download

 
It is also important to keep in mind that the schedule is ‘tentative’ and subject to change. IBPS has stated that it holds the right to modify exam dates or the selection process if required, owing to administrative reasons, legal directions, government guidelines, or other circumstances.

IBPS exams 2025-26: Online registration

IBPS will conduct the application process online, with a single registration covering both the preliminary and mains exams, wherever applicable.
 
The candidates need to upload the following documents during their online application submission: 
  • Photograph– 20 kb to 50 kb and in .jpeg file
  • Signature– 10 kb to 20 kb and in .jpeg file
  • Thumb impression– 20 kb to 50 kb and in .jpeg file
Scanned copy of handwritten declaration as per the format, which will be available in the respective notifications – 50 kb to 100 kb and in .jpeg file
 
During the application process, candidates will need to capture and upload a live photograph as part of the submission requirements.

More From This Section

Delhi University, DU

DU UG 2025 admissions portal opens: Register via CSAS using CUET marks

education, students, studying, exams

UP BEd JEE results 2025 released today at bujhansi.ac.in; Details here

UGC NET Admit Card 2025

UGC NET Admit Card 2025: Exam city slip to be out soon at ugcnet.nta.ac.in

NDA 2 Registration Last Date 2025

NDA 2 Registration Last Date 2025: View age limit and how to apply online

university, college, education, education loan

MHT CET results 2025 declared for PCM Group; PCB results on June 17

Topics : IBPS exam exam results Student

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 4:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVECanada Uncovers 62 cases of immigrationDividend TodayGlobe Civil Projects IPOMonolithisch India IPO Allotment StatusUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon