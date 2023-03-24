TISS NET 2023 Result announced. Check complete details on official website

JUST IN
On March 3, 2023, TISS released the tentative answer keys and gave candidates until March 8 to make objections. On March 21, the final TISSNET 2023 answer key was made available

Sonika Nitin Nimje  |  Delhi 

The National Entrance Test (NET) 2023 results have been released by the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS). The results can be viewed on its official website at https://www.tiss.edu. Earlier this month, on March 3, 2023, TISS announced the tentative answer keys and gave candidates until March 8 to make objections. On March 21, the final TISSNET 2023 answer key was made available.

The TISS NET exam was held on February 25, 2023, from 14:00 to 15:40 in various parts of the country. Candidates are requested to visit the TISS website for additional information.

TISS NET 2023 Result: Steps to download

• Go to the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) official website at https://www.tiss.edu/.

• From the top menu bar, select the "Result" tab.

• Scroll down and enter your User ID and Password.

• You will be able to access the TISS-NET Result 2023 once you have logged in.

TISS NET 2023 Result: About the examination

The Tata Institute of Social Sciences administers the TISS NET, a national-level entrance exam for admission to various postgraduate courses in the social sciences.

The TISS-NET is a computer-based exam with 100 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) of an objective nature.

Multiple-choice questions on social sensitivity, logical reasoning, analytical ability, and general awareness are included in the online exam.

Candidates who apply to one or more programs only need to attend one test, and their TISS-NET score will be accepted for all applied programs.

TISS NET 2023 Result: Rules and Regulations

There are three important guidelines below which needs to remember by any TISS NET candidate:

1. There is no negative marking for any TISS-NET program.

2. English will be the medium of TISS-NET's examination.

3. The test will last one hour and forty minutes, from 2 p.m. to 3.40 p.m. The sectional cutoff for general awareness (GA) is used to qualify for the TISS-NET. Regardless of their overall score, candidates who do not achieve the minimum score required for the General Awareness section will not be considered for the TISS NET.

First Published: Fri, March 24 2023. 11:25 IST

