PSEB Class 10 exam 2023 begins today. Check details, patterns, instructions

On March 24, the State Board Class 10 examination for the 2022-23 academic year will be administered by the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB). The Punjab-A, Punjab History, and Culture-A paper of the PSEB Class 10 exam 2023 begins today, March 24. The PSEB class 10 exams will conclude on April 20, according to the schedule.
From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., the examination will last for three hours. Specially abled students will have an additional 20 minutes to complete the PSEB class 10 exam. On all exam days, all participating students are required to bring their admit cards to the examination centre.
PSEB Class 10 exam 2023: Paper Pattern
There will be five sections on the Punjab history and culture exam for PSEB Class 10 in 2023:
PSEB Class 10 exam 2023: Instructions
Before the beginning of the examination; students must remember these following instructions for convenience:
1. To the exam centre, students must always bring their PSEB Class 10 hall ticket. Without a valid ID, the student will not be permitted entry into the exam center.
2. 30 minutes prior to the start of the exam, candidates must arrive at their designated exam centers.
Any sort of electronic gadgets, for example, cell phones, calculators and smartwatches won't be permitted inside the exam center.
4. Before the start of the exam, students will have a total of 15 minutes to complete their OMR sheet.
PSEB Class 10 exam 2023: Additional Information
The date sheet for the 2023 class 12 board exam (theory) had previously been updated by PSEB. It was supposed to take place on March 6 but will now take place on April 21. The theory paper for the environmental education exam (Code 139) has been postponed. The decision was made in light of the Hola Mahalla celebrations, which will take place throughout the state from March 8 to March 10.
The board exams for class 12 begin on March 20 and end on April 20. The afternoon shift of the PSEB class 12 theory exam will run from 2 p.m. to 5.15 p.m. In addition, the board has given the responsibility to the school heads and center superintendents of making sure that the examinees in question are aware of the new change.
