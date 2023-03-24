PSEB Class 10 exam 2023 begins today. Check details, patterns, instructions

On March 24, the State Board Class 10 examination for the 2022-23 academic year will be administered by the School Board (PSEB). The Punjab-A, History, and Culture-A paper of the PSEB Class 10 exam 2023 begins today, March 24. The PSEB class 10 exams will conclude on April 20, according to the schedule.

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., the examination will last for three hours. Specially abled students will have an additional 20 minutes to complete the PSEB class 10 exam. On all exam days, all participating students are required to bring their admit cards to the examination centre.

PSEB Class 10 exam 2023: Paper Pattern

There will be five sections on the history and culture exam for PSEB Class 10 in 2023:

Type of questions Marks per question Total no. of questions Total marks Multiple choice 1 20 20 Objective type 1 10 10 Short answer 4 5 20 Source based 5 2 10 Long answer 5 1 5 Total 65

PSEB Class 10 exam 2023: Instructions

Before the beginning of the examination; students must remember these following instructions for convenience:

1. To the exam centre, students must always bring their PSEB Class 10 hall ticket. Without a valid ID, the student will not be permitted entry into the exam center.

2. 30 minutes prior to the start of the exam, candidates must arrive at their designated exam centers.

Any sort of electronic gadgets, for example, cell phones, calculators and smartwatches won't be permitted inside the exam center.