BPSC TRE Phase 2 exam 2023: All you need to know about Bihar paper

On December 14, 2023, the BPSC TRE Phase 2 exam 2023 Day 5 was held by the Bihar Public Service Commission. The examination was conducted in a single shift, from 12 to 2.30 pm at various testing centres across the state.

The paper was moderately easy for the students who showed up for the test today. The majority of today's question paper appeared to be easy for the students. The BPSC TRE 2.0 exam began on December 7 and will end on December 15, 2023. The official website of the Commission already contains the answer key for the exams held on December 7 and December 8, 2023.

BPSC Teacher Exam 2023: Pattern

Exam for the position of PRT, TGT, and PGT will be conducted in the offline mode and get the test pattern details given below:

• Primary Teacher:

Number of Sections: 3 (Language Section, General Studies)

Marking Scheme: No negative marking in the Language Section; negative marking in the General Studies Section.

Total Questions: 220

Exam Duration: 4 hours.

• Middle School Teacher:

Total Questions: 150

Exam Duration: 2.30 hours

Parts: Part I (Language Paper), Part II (Primary Maths, Reasoning, General Awareness, etc.), Part III (Choose any one subject)

Minimum Marks Required in Part I: 30%.

• Secondary Teacher:

Total Questions: 150

Minimum Marks Required in Part I: 30%

Exam Duration: 2.30 hours

Parts: Part I (English), Part II (General Studies), Part III (Concerned Subject – Maths/Science/Hindi/English, etc.).

• Higher Secondary Teacher:

Total Questions: 150

Exam Duration: 2.30 hours

Parts: Part I (English), Part II (General Studies), Part III (Concerned Subject – Maths/Science/Hindi/English, etc.)

Minimum Marks Required in Part I: 30%.

What is the BPSC Teacher Exam?

The Bihar Public Service Commission administers the BPSC Teacher examination. It is organized to recruit teachers for the state government-run schools, middle, and high schools. Each year, this test is taken to hire teachers for the primary, secondary, and higher education levels. Candidates can take advantage of a crucial opportunity to pursue a career in education by passing this highly competitive exam.

The pattern of the BPSC Teacher exam for Secondary and Higher Secondary Levels is identical. There are two papers, wherein Paper 1 is a Language test with two segments. Depending on the candidate's preference, the first section can be in English or Hindi, Bengali, or Urdu. Paper 2 schedule comprises General Studies and Subject-specific questions.