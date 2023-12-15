XAT 2024 registration observes record hike in applicant numbers

This year, the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2024 saw a sharp rise in the applicant numbers from 96,438 last year to 1.35 lakh this year. During the pandemic period, the entrance test had witnessed a dip in the number of applications as the number dipped to 79,843 in 2021. However, the registrations have soared significantly over the last two years.

The examination took place for admission to XLRI Jamshedpur and XLRI Delhi NCR.

According to exam convenor Dr Rahul Shukla, the reason behind increasing registration is effective outreach and diversity promotion. Dr Rahul mentioned that the support of associate business schools to organise the campaign effectively communicated the benefits and value to candidates of taking the XAT examination.

"XAT’s inclusive design has encouraged a wider range of candidates to participate,” Dr Rahul added.

Out of all the registered candidates in XAT 2024, 34 per cent were engineers, and 37 per cent were women. The XAT examination will be held on January 7, 2024.

The registration for the XAT examination ended on December 10, 2024.

What is the application fee for the XAT examination?

The XAT application fee for 2024 is Rs 2100, and it has been increased by Rs 100 from the last session. Earlier, the XAT fee was 2000. The fee is the same for all the candidates belonging to any category. Although in other MBA exams, there is a rebate for reserved category candidates, in XAT, if you select XLRI in the application form, you need to pay Rs 200 additionally.

XAT eligibility criteria

Here's the eligibility requirement of XAT

Candidates must hold a bachelor's degree of a minimum of three years or equivalent in any discipline from a UGC-recognised university.

Students in the final year of their bachelor's and with their results awaited are also eligible for the XAT examination.

Working professionals with graduation or post-graduation degrees and candidates who have CA/CS are also eligible to apply.





Candidates need to understand that colleges accepting XAT scores have the minimum eligibility criteria of a minimum of 50 per cent marks in graduation and for reserved categories, it is 45 per cent. Thus aspirants should aim to score above 50 per cent in bachelor's degree for the programme.

Not just XAT, but the number of Common Admission Test (CAT) registrations also went up. IIM Lucknow observed a 30 per cent rise from last year.