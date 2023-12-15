Sensex (0.72%)
71023.64 + 509.44
Nifty (0.67%)
21324.30 + 141.60
Nifty Smallcap (0.80%)
6935.30 + 54.85
Nifty Midcap (0.11%)
45583.05 + 48.75
Nifty Bank (-0.01%)
47729.75 -2.55
Heatmap

XAT 2024 registration observes record hike in applicant numbers

The Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) observed a significant hike in applicant numbers this year. The number has gone up from 96,439 to 1.35 lakh this year. The XAT exam will held on January 7, 2024

IIT Placements, IIT Students, IIT, Colleges, College Students

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2023 | 1:00 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

This year, the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2024 saw a sharp rise in the applicant numbers from 96,438 last year to 1.35 lakh this year. During the pandemic period, the entrance test had witnessed a dip in the number of applications as the number dipped to 79,843 in 2021. However, the registrations have soared significantly over the last two years.

The examination took place for admission to XLRI Jamshedpur and XLRI Delhi NCR.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

According to exam convenor Dr Rahul Shukla, the reason behind increasing registration is effective outreach and diversity promotion. Dr Rahul mentioned that the support of associate business schools to organise the campaign effectively communicated the benefits and value to candidates of taking the XAT examination. 

"XAT’s inclusive design has encouraged a wider range of candidates to participate,” Dr Rahul added.

Out of all the registered candidates in XAT 2024, 34 per cent were engineers, and 37 per cent were women. The XAT examination will be held on January 7, 2024.

ALSO READ: CBSE Board exam 2024: Board releases Class 10, 12 practical exam guidelines

The registration for the XAT examination ended on December 10, 2024.

What is the application fee for the XAT examination?

The XAT application fee for 2024 is Rs 2100, and it has been increased by Rs 100 from the last session. Earlier, the XAT fee was 2000. The fee is the same for all the candidates belonging to any category. Although in other MBA exams, there is a rebate for reserved category candidates, in XAT, if you select XLRI in the application form, you need to pay Rs 200 additionally.

XAT eligibility criteria

Here's the eligibility requirement of XAT
  • Candidates must hold a bachelor's degree of a minimum of three years or equivalent in any discipline from a UGC-recognised university.
  • Students in the final year of their bachelor's and with their results awaited are also eligible for the XAT examination.
  • Working professionals with graduation or post-graduation degrees and candidates who have CA/CS are also eligible to apply.

Candidates need to understand that colleges accepting XAT scores have the minimum eligibility criteria of a minimum of 50 per cent marks in graduation and for reserved categories, it is 45 per cent. Thus aspirants should aim to score above 50 per cent in bachelor's degree for the programme.

ALSO READ: MBSE releases Class 10, 12 date sheets on official website, check details

Also Read

XLRI achieves 100 per cent Summer Internship Placements for 2023

Madhya Pradesh Assembly election result 2023: Date, where & where to watch

R Ashwin Test stats: List of records achieved in IND vs WI 1st Test

Rajasthan BSTC Result 2023 soon to release on panjiyakpredeled.in

WATCH IND vs WI 1st Test Highlights: Ashwin, Jaiswal star on Day 1

MBSE releases Class 10, 12 date sheets on official website, check details

CBSE Board exam 2024: Board releases Class 10, 12 practical exam guidelines

UP govt issues guidelines for Education Service Selection Commission

Low penetration of vocational, skill training into rural youth: Survey

UPSC CMS Exam 2023: Scorecard of recommended candidates revealed


Not just XAT, but the number of Common Admission Test (CAT) registrations also went up. IIM Lucknow observed a 30 per cent rise from last year.

Topics : Entrance Exams MBA Student Indian education

First Published: Dec 15 2023 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityCBSE Board exam 2024Gold Silver Price TodayHero MotoCorp | Ather EnergyUPSC CMS Exam 2023Shreyas Talpade Heart AttackBudget 2024

Companies

Foxconn set to open its first iPhone assembly plant in Bengaluru in AprilVedanta Resources secures debt refinancing worth $1.25 billion: Report

Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro to get on-device AI for live translation: ReportWhatsApp rolls out feature to pin messages within one-on-one, group chats

India News

Bhajan Lal Sharma to take oath as Rajasthan chief minister today in JaipurParl security breach: 2 more nabbed, 6 teams formed to lead investigation

Economy News

Chhattisgarh CM chairs 1st cabinet meet, promises 1.8 mn houses under PMAYCrypto adoption high in India, says IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPLICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League 2023Pro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon