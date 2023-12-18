UPSSSC UP PET Result 2023: Everything you need to know about result

The Pre Eligibility Test (PET) for the various upcoming Group C posts was conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC). Numerous candidates went to the test on 28th and 29th October 2023 and every one of them are waiting for the declaration of UPSSSC PET Result 2023.

The commission is currently conducting the assessment regarding answer sheets and it might require 1-2 weeks for the checking to be completed. Ensure you get over 40 percent marks in the test to get a PET Certificate and your qualification status will be referenced on your UPSSSC PET Scorecard 2023.

UPSSSC PET Final Answer Key 2023: How To Download?

Given below are the steps to view the UPSSSC PET final answer sheet 2023:

Step 1: Go to the official UPSSSC website at upsssc.gov.in.

Step 2: Press the PET final answer key download link.

Step 3: Final Answer Key will be showcased on your screen.

Step 4: View and download the final answer key for later.

UPSSSC PET: Selection Process 2023

• It is mandatory to get the minimum qualifying marks in the PET written exam.

• Qualifying applicants will be eligible for the upcoming Group 'B & C' main exams for particular positions.

• Non-enrollment for UP PET 2023 disqualifies applicants from appearing in the main examinations against any openings.

The selection method for any UPSSSC recruitment involves:

1. PET written examinations and getting qualifying marks

2. Main Exam is crucial to the positions

3. post that interview/skill test is vital (if applicable)

4. There will be document verification to complete the process.

All about Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC)

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission, also called UPSSSC, is responsible for holding different crucial tests, which includes the Pre Qualification Test (PET). Recently, the applications were welcomed for UP PET 2023 and lakhs of candidates enrolled for the test. Applicants then showed up in the Written Test according to the 28th and 29th October 2023.

After the exam was over, the authorities started looking at the answer sheets. It could take 1-2 weeks for the results to be ready. When the checking of response sheets is finished, you can view the UPSSSC PET results 2023 on the official site. The basic details, for example, Registration Number and Password, will be needed by the candidates to access their marks on the official website.

In the wake of checking your marks, you must likewise download UP PET Scorecard 2023 on which different significant details are referenced. The UP PET Cut Off Marks 2023 should be compared by applicants to determine their eligibility. In case you get over 40% marks in the PET Test, you will be considered as qualified and you can utilize your PET Scores to get the upcoming position.