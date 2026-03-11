NTA NEET UG 2026 application window ends today: Here's how to register

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conclude the registration process for NEET UG 2026 today, March 11. The online application facility will remain available until 11:50 pm, after which the link will be disabled. Interested candidates can submit their forms through the official NEET website at neet.nta.nic.in.

The date of NEET UG 2026 is May 3, 2026. Students must submit their NEET UG 2026 application form to take the exams. The official website, neet.nta.nic.in, has a registration link for NEET UG 2026. Earlier, the last date was March 8, 2026.

NEET UG 2026 Applications: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the official NEET UG website at neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the registration link, then press on the link, and again, click on 'new registration'

Step 3: Fill in all the necessary details and enter the online application form

Step 4: Make the payment of the application fee

Step 5: Save and click on submit.

NEET UG 2026 Registration: Important documents to upload

· Class 10 certificate or marksheet (for date of birth verification)

· Class 12 details or appearing certificate

· Permanent and correspondence address details

· Scanned photograph and signature in the prescribed format

· Valid photo identity proof such as Aadhaar card, passport, voter ID, or driving licence

· Category certificate (for SC/ST/OBC-NCL/EWS candidates, if applicable)

· PwBD certificate (for candidates claiming disability quota)

· Do not try to send the same form many times, as it can lead to the cancellation of NEET 2026 Registration.

NEET UG 2026 Registration fees

The application fee is ₹1700 for the General category, ₹1600 for the General-EWS/OBC-NCL category, and ₹1000 for the SC/ST/PwBD/Third Gender category. The charge must be paid online. Candidates can visit the NTA NEET official website for further information.

What is after NEET UG 2026 registration?

Candidates who have already submitted their applications will have the opportunity to make changes during the application correction window after the NEET UG 2026 application window closes.

Candidates must make the required adjustments in the fields that are available for editing during the correction window, which will be open for a few days.

Along with the notification for NEET UG 2026 application revisions, the NTA will specify which fields can be modified. Candidates must use the correction window to make the necessary corrections if they filled out the form incorrectly.