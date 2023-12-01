Sensex (0.74%)
CGPSC State Service Exam 2023: Application process begins at psc.cg.gov.in

Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission has announced the CGPSC State Service exam 2023 notice. The registration cycle will start from December 1 and will end on December 30, 2023

CGPSC State Service Exam

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2023 | 4:13 PM IST
Listen to This Article

Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has declared the State Services Exams. Registration for CGPSC SSE 2023 will start on December 1, 2023. Interested candidates can apply for the tests on the official website at psc.cg.gov.in. The application form must be submitted till December 30.
The exams are being held to fill about 242 posts on the commission across various categories. After the registration window closes, the candidates will be allowed to revisit and revise their applications between December 31 to January 3.
CGPSC State Service Exam 2023: Dates and Time 

As per the notification, applicants for recruitment will be taken via multi-stage selection method that incorporates a preliminary tests, a main, and an interview. As per the official schedule, the Chhattisgarh State Services Preliminary Exam 2023 will be conducted on February 11, 2024, by the CGPSC.
The tests will be given in two shifts. The first shift of the tests will be conducted from 10 am to 12 pm, and the second shift will be conducted from 3 pm to 5 pm. Applicants who pass the CGPSC State Services Preliminary Exam will be eligible to be given the main examination. The CGPSC Mains 2023 test is anticipated to be conducted on June 13, 14, 15, and 16.

CGPSC State Service Exam 2023: Eligibility

Applicants graduated from a recognised university are qualified to apply for the CGPSC State Services Test 2023. Applicants in their last year of degree courses, and those from outside Chhattisgarh can apply for the exam.
Applicants in the general category should get 33% least marks, while applicants in the reserved category should get 23% minimum rate to be qualified for the tests.
Applicants must be between the age of 21 to 28 years as on January 1, 2023. Upper age limit relaxations applicable for reserved category candidates.

CGPSC State Service Exam: Fee

The application fee is ₹400 for applicants hailing from other states. For applicants hailing from Chhattisgarh, no application fee should be paid. The payment must be done through Debit Card, Net Banking and Credit Card only.
The correction fee is ₹500 which must be paid by applicants who will make changes from January 1 to January 3 in the application form. For additional connected details, applicants can take a look at the official site of CGPSC.

CGPSC State Service Exam: Overview

Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission was laid out to recruit qualified contenders for different state civil service posts in Chhattisgarh. CGPSC holds different tests every year to recruit qualified personnel for different government divisions.

The CGPSC recruitment test is utilized to fill all Group A, B, and C posts in the Chhattisgarh government, for example, Project Officer for Child Development, Deputy Registrar, Assistant Director, Service of State Finance, Police Service of the State, and many others.

Topics : Chhattisgarh government Chhattisgarh SSC result education

First Published: Dec 01 2023 | 4:13 PM IST

