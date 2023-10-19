World Cup 2023 Points Table: India number two after win against Bangladesh

India remained at the number two position in the ICC World Cup 2023 points table after they beat Bangladesh by seven wickets to win their fourth match in a row in the tournament. They could not get over New Zealand at the number one spot as both the teams now have 8 points from four games that they have played, but India’s net run rate of 1.659 is inferior to that of New Zealand’s 1.923





POS TEAM PLAYED WON LOST N/R TIED NET RR POINTS 1 New Zealand 4 4 0 0 0 1.923 8 2 India 4 4 0 0 0 1.659 8 3 South Africa 3 2 1 0 0 1.076 4 4 Pakistan 3 2 1 0 0 -0.137 4 5 England 3 1 2 0 0 -0.084 2 6 Bangladesh 3 1 2 0 0 -0.699 2 7 Australia 3 1 2 0 0 -0.734 2 8 Netherlands 3 1 2 0 0 -0.993 2 9 Afghanistan 3 1 2 0 0 -1.250 2 10 Sri Lanka 3 0 3 0 0 -1.532 0

After the third loss in a row, Bangladesh slid to the number seven position from their earlier position at number six. They have an equal number of points (2) as the Netherlands, Australia, England, and Afghanistan, but their net run rate of x is inferior to all the other teams mentioned above.

Top five batters in the ICC World Cup 2023





Serial Number Player Matches Runs Average Strike Rate 1 Rohit Sharma 4 265 66.25 137.31 2 Devon Conway 4 249 83 104.62 3 Mohammad Rizwan 3 248 124 93.58 4 Quinton de Kock 3 229 76.33 108.02 5 Virat Kohli 4 220 110 85.6 The chart of the top five batters is led by India’s captain Rohit Sharma who has scored 265 runs in four matches.

Top five bowlers in ICC World Cup 2023





Serial No. Players Matches Overs Wickets Average 1 Mitchell Santner 4 37.4 11 15.09 2 Jasprit Bumrah 4 37 10 13.4 3 Matt Henry 4 33.3 9 18 4 Ravindra Jadeja 4 37.5 7 20.29 5 Kagiso Rabada 3 24.5 7 19.86 The chart of the top five bowlers is led by New Zealand's Mitchell Santner, who has 11 wickets from four matches.