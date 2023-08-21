Confirmation

CBSE held CTET 2023 Exam on August 20, everything you need to know

The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) was held in the country by CBSE at 3,121 test centres on Sunday. At least 80% of applicants took the CTET 2023 test

CBSE held CTET 2023 Exam on August 20

CBSE held CTET 2023 Exam on August 20

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2023 | 3:43 PM IST
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET 2023) exam on Sunday, August 20. The exam was held in an OMR-based mode. It was planned in two shifts: the first starting from 9:30 AM to 12 PM and the second shift from 2:30 PM to 5 PM.

Admit cards for the tests were issued this week and can be downloaded from the official website at ctet.nic.in. The admit card of the candidates incorporates details of test city and centre allotted to them.

CBSE CTET 2023: Overview

The CTET tests comprises of two papers:

    1. Paper I is intended for people seeking to become classes I to V teachers.
       
    2. Paper II is planned for the individuals who wish to become classes VI to VIII teachers.

Applicants who plan for the two levels (classes I to V and classes VI to VIII) teachers are needed to show up for the two papers (Paper I and Paper II).

CTET 2023: Insights

Students taking the test were asked to show up at the exam centre 120 minutes before the beginning of the test. The candidates for Shift 1 were asked to report by 7:30 AM, and those for Shift 2 had to show up by 12:30 PM. Students who showed up after 9:30 AM for Shift 1 and 2:30 PM for Shift 2 were not permitted to take the assessment.

The primary question paper was bilingual, accessible in both Hindi and English. Differently abled students were allotted 50 extra minutes of compensatory time for every paper of the CTET test.

Topics : CBSE exam CBSE CBSE CTET

First Published: Aug 21 2023 | 3:43 PM IST

