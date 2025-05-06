Tuesday, May 06, 2025 | 02:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Education / News / CUET-UG likely to be postponed, fresh dates to be announced soon

CUET-UG likely to be postponed, fresh dates to be announced soon

In a pattern shift from last year, the exam will be conducted only in the Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 06 2025 | 2:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG, which was slated to begin on May 8, is likely to be postponed, sources said on Tuesday.

An official announcement on fresh dates is expected soon.

While the exam was scheduled to begin on Thursday, the agency has not announced the subject-wise datesheet yet.

According to sources, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has just concluded the mammoth task of conducting the medical entrance exam NEET-UG, which was under scanner last year, leading to the exam integrity being questioned. 

"The exam is likely to be postponed, and new dates will be announced soon, a source said.

 

The CUET-UG, which is a gateway to undergraduate admissions in the country, has seen a record 1.35 million applications this year.

In a pattern shift from last year, the exam will be conducted only in the Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.

In the first edition of the exam in 2022, CUET-UG was plagued by technical glitches. Also, as a result of tests for a subject being conducted over multiple shifts, the scores had to be normalised during the announcement of results.

The exam was conducted in a hybrid mode for the first time in 2024. It was cancelled across Delhi the night before it was to be held due to logistical reasons.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 06 2025 | 2:02 PM IST

