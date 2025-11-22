Saturday, November 22, 2025 | 09:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Education / News / Delhi govt notifies admission schedule for pvt schools for 2026-27 session

Delhi govt notifies admission schedule for pvt schools for 2026-27 session

The last date for submitting application forms in schools is December 27, it stated

school, gate, delhi school, bomb threat

The circular stated that schools must upload the details of all applicants on January 9, followed by the marks allotted to each child under the points system by January 16 | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 22 2025 | 9:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Delhi government on Saturday notified the admission schedule for entry-level classes in private schools for the 2026-27 academic session, for which forms will be available from December 4 and the first list of selected candidates will be released on January 23.

According to a circular issued by the Directorate of Education (DoE), schools will have to upload their admission criteria and points for open seats (other than EWS/DG/CWSN categories) by November 28.

The last date for submitting application forms in schools is December 27, it stated.

The circular stated that schools must upload the details of all applicants on January 9, followed by the marks allotted to each child under the points system by January 16.

 

The first list of selected students, along with the waiting list, will be published on January 23. Parents can raise queries regarding point allocation from January 24 to February 3. The second list will be issued on February 9, it stated.

Also Read

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Rekha Gupta lays foundation stone for 1st Atal canteen in Delhi's Timarpur

Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Manjinder Singh

Delhi govt waging war on pollution, citizens must join effort: Sirsa

Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma, Parvesh Sahib

Delhi govt to repair 500 km of major roads by March 2026, says PWD Minister

Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

SC demands details on Delhi's AQI monitoring systems amid accuracy concerns

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Delhi CM announces over ₹200 cr development push for Kirari-Najafgarh

The circular added that the admission process will close on March 19.

The DoE has reiterated that schools cannot adopt criteria that were abolished earlier by the department and upheld by the Delhi High Court. It has also reminded schools to comply with the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act while framing criteria.

Schools have been directed to display the break-up of points for all criteria on their websites.

They must also upload details of children admitted under open seats, including marks allotted under the points system.

The circular emphasised transparency, stating that any draw of lots must be conducted in the presence of parents and its video recorded.

The DoE has also clarified the age criteria for entry-level classes. For the 2026-27 session, a child must be at least three years old for nursery, four years for KG and five years for Class One as on March 31, 2026.

Schools may grant age relaxation of up to one month at the level of the head of school, it read.

A district-level monitoring cell will oversee compliance and address grievances related to the admission process.

The DoE has also added that charging capitation fees or forcing parents to buy school prospectus is prohibited. Only a non-refundable Rs 25 can be taken as registration fee.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

students

Datanomics: India remains top source of students in US in 2024-25premium

ICSI CSEET result for Nov 2025

ICSI CSEET result for Nov 2025 session announced: Here's how to check

BPSC 71st CCE Prelims Result 2025 out

BPSC 71st CCE Prelims Result 2025 out; over 13,000 shortlisted for Mains

RRB Group D exam date 2025

RRB Group D 2025: city Intimation slip out, check exam date and more

JNVST Admit Card 2026 released for Class 6

JNVST Admit Card 2026 released for Class 6 at navodaya.gov.in, details here

Topics : Delhi government Delhi schools School Admission

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 22 2025 | 9:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCapillary Technologies IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodayDelhi Police Operation CyHawkSudeep Pharma IPOTejas Fighter Jet CrashesSkincare Red FlagsLave Agni 4Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon