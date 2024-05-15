CUET 2024: Examination postponed in Delhi; check dress code guidelines

NTA postponed CUET exam scheduled to take place on May 15 in New Delhi due to 'manpower issue'

Common University Entrance Test (CUET) Undergraduate 2024 examination started today, May 15, 2024. The National Testing Agency will conduct the CUET UG examination from May 15 to 29. Over 16 lakh students have registered to appear for the CUET 2024 exam this year. Admit cards, exam timings, and guidelines have already been released on the official website, i.e., exam.nta.ac.in.

The NTA has postponed the examination scheduled for May 15 in the national capital citing “unavoidable reasons.” Now, the examination will be held on May 29 and the revised admit cards will be released on exams.nta.ac.in. According to reports, the subjects of Chemistry- 306, Biology- 304, English- 101 and General Test- 501 have been postponed for candidates across Delhi.

The revised admit card of CUET UG 2024 has all the necessary details like examination name, date, place, exam timing, etc. Candidates should bring a printout of the admit card to the examination hall. In case, any student fails to do so, he will not be allowed to appear in the examination.

CUET Exam 2024 Dress Code Guidelines for Male

What to Do

Wear simple and light clothes which are appropriate for the weather

Opt for slippers or sandals with low heels for footwear

What to Avoid

Not to wear hoodies or jackets

Avoid using belts and other accessories

Avoid sleeve clothes

Not to wear any metallic items

CUET 2024 Dress Code Guidelines for Female

What to Do

Chose light and comfortable clothes suitable for the weather

Wear slippers or sandals with low heels for footwear.

What to Avoid

Avoid wearing headgear or scarves

Refrain from using rubber bands or clips in your hair

Do not come wearing any jewellery or accessories

Not to apply any henna or tattoos on your body

CUET Dress Code: Guidelines for Unavoidable Items

A candidate who wears unavoidable articles or objects of faith (customary, cultural, or religious) should reach the exam centre at least two hours before the final reporting time. This practice is being done to make sure there is adequate time through frisking without causing any inconvenience to the candidates while upholding the integrity of the examination process.

While screening, if any candidates are noticed carrying suspected devices concealed within such an item of faith, the candidate may not be allowed to bring it into the examination hall. If any deviation is necessary due to unavoidable circumstances like medical reasons, etc, the students have to request special approval from NTA which will be obtained before the Admit Cards are released.

How to download CUET 2024 admit cards?

Here are the simple steps to check and download CUET UG admit cards 2024:

Firstly visit the official website, i.e., exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/

On the home page look for the “CUET Admit Card 2024" link

Enter your login credentials such as application number and DOB

Your admit card will be visible on your screen

You can check, download and also take printouts to carry to the examination hall

The examination will be held on different days with three shifts in a day. CUET UG 2024 will be conducted in multiple languages like Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, Odia, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. NTA conducts exams in 380 cities including 26 cities outside India.