close
Sensex (0.66%)
64789.59 + 425.81
Nifty (0.63%)
19352.35 + 121.75
Nifty Smallcap (1.48%)
6100.25 + 88.90
Nifty Midcap (0.86%)
39927.15 + 339.75
Nifty Bank (0.47%)
43520.25 + 202.00
Heatmap

CEED, UCEED 2024: Registration process to end today at official website

The UCEED 2024 and CEED 2024 admit cards will be uploaded on the official website on January 5, 2024 and the test will be conducted on January 21, 2024. Registration to end today

CEED, UCEED 2024

CEED, UCEED 2024. Representative Image (ANI)

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 6 2023 | 1:47 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Common Entrance Exam for Design 2024 (CEED 2024) and Undergrad Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED 2024)  registration periods will end today, November 6. Eligible applicants who have not applied at this point can apply online via official sites uceed.iitb.ac.in and ceed.iitb.ac.in. 
But, the applicants can submit their applications by November 13 with a late fee. The admit card for the UCEED and CEED will be published on January 5. The UCEED and CEED 2023 exam will be held on January 21. The answer key will be delivered on January 23. The CEED 2023 result will be announced on March 6, 2024, and the UCEED 2024 result will be delivered on March 8, 2024.

CEED 2024, UCEED 2024: Steps to apply

Go to the official website of UCEED or CEED at uceed.iitb.ac.in and ceed.iitb.ac.in, respectively. 
Click on the registration link on the homepage.
Enter the application form and proceed with the application
Submit the application fee
Upload all the needed documents.
Press on submit and save the page.

CEED 2024, UCEED 2024 Registration: Fee

Applicants can enrol for the tests by paying a non-refundable registration expense of Rs 3,800. But, female applicants and students having a place from SC, ST and PwD categories are required to pay an amount of Rs 1,900.

CEED 2024, UCEED 2024: Important dates

The admit card for CEED 2024 and UCEED 2024 will be given on January 5, 2024 and, subsequently, the exams shall take place on January 21, 2024. The answer key for both the tests will be delivered on January 23 and the objection window will close on January 25, 2024.
The final answer key will be delivered on January 31, 2024. The CEED 2024 result will be announced on March 6 and UCEED 2024 result will be announced on March 11, 2024.

CEED, UCEED: Overview

CEED 2024 scores will be utilized for admission to postgraduate design programs in Indian Institute of Science (IISc Bangalore), IIT Jodhpur, IIT Delhi, IIT Kanpur, IIT Roorkee, IIT Bombay, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad and IIITDM Jabalpur. The scores will likewise be imparted to different institutes, including RV University Bengaluru, World University of Design Sonepat, and Delhi Technological University.
The UCEED 2024 scores will be utilized for admissions to the IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, Bachelor of Design (BDes) programmes at IIT Bombay, IIT Hyderabad and IIITDM Jabalpur.  

Also Read

IIT JAM 2024 registration begins today at jam.iitm.ac.in; all details here

NTA Exam 2024-25: JEE Main, NEET, CUET 2024 exam dates out at official site

Asian Games schedule today: IND vs MAL cricket, IND vs BAN football & more

Certification in Web 3.0, Social Media and Metaverse program at IIT Delhi

IIT-Madras is set to begin registration for JAM 2023 exam on September 5

IIT Madras Zanzibar to be inaugurated today: All about this Africa Campus

BPSC 69th Prelims Result 2023: The result is expected to be announced soon

Students get placement jitters as IT majors slow down campus hiring

JEE Main 2024 Registration: National Testing Agency to begin process today

UPSC CSE 2022 reserve list out at upsc.gov.in; Reserve list released


Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : IIT entrance exam IIT Roorkee IIT education Entrance Exams

First Published: Nov 6 2023 | 1:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveMizoram Assembly Elections LIVEMP Assembly elections LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayRajasthan Assembly elections LIVEKoffee with Karan, Episode 2BAN vs SL LIVE SCOREChhattisgarh Assembly elections LIVE

Elections 2023

Nomination filing process for Telangana assembly polls begins on Nov 3Mizoram polls: 7,671 exercise franchise through home voting, postal ballots

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NED vs AFG Playing 11, pitch report, live streamingTop five run-getters and wicket-takers in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

India News

Jal Jivan Mission scam: ED raids in Rajasthan linked money laundering caseGovt sends notice to Apple about 'state-sponsored attacks' alert on iPhones

Economy News

70-hour workweek: Here's why Murthy's suggestion won't help India growNon-compliance of safety issues may lead to trade barriers: Labour secy
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon