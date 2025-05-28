Wednesday, May 28, 2025 | 06:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Education / News / Disclose any AI-assisted academic work: IIT-Delhi issues new guidelines

Disclose any AI-assisted academic work: IIT-Delhi issues new guidelines

The guidelines emphasise that AI use should be approached with a clear understanding of its potential consequences to avoid any unintentional negative outcomes

Day 1: IIT Guwahati bags highest foreign job offer of Rs 2.4 crore

"Any work or content generated with the assistance of AI tools should be fully disclosed to ensure transparency and maintain academic integrity," the guidelines stated

Himanshu Thakur New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 6:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Delhi has issued new guidelines encouraging students and faculty members to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) tools thoughtfully and responsibly into their academic pursuits, but has called for full disclosure of any such work.
 
Underscoring the importance of maintaining transparency and upholding academic integrity, the prestigious institution has made it mandatory for all individuals to explicitly disclose any work that has been generated, assisted, or influenced by AI tools.
 
"Any work or content generated with the assistance of AI tools should be fully disclosed to ensure transparency and maintain academic integrity," the guidelines stated.
 
 
The new advisory emphasises that the use of AI should be approached with a clear understanding of its potential consequences to avoid any unintentional negative outcomes.
 
"GenAI tools are gaining significant traction in academic spaces, embraced by students, faculty members and staff alike for their ability to generate information that is contextually fitting in many instances. The widespread adoption of these tools is prompting educators and administrators to reconsider how they reshape classroom teaching, design assignments and exams and determine more effective methods of assessment," IIT-Delhi Director Rangan Banerjee said in the advisory. 

Also Read

PremiumIIM, campus placement, placement, jobs

IIT Delhi UG students get 850 unique job offers in 2025, highest in 3 years

IIT Delhi, Indian Institute of Technology

IIT Delhi opens applications for Healthcare Entrepreneurship Programme

IIT Delhi

IITs report rise in job offers, international placements in Phase-1

IIT Delhi, Indian Institute of Technology

IIT Delhi, IISc make mark in QS Rankings for sustainability and environment

AAI issues show-cause to DIAL after IIT-Delhi report finds structural gaps

AAI issues show-cause to DIAL after IIT-Delhi report finds structural gaps

"While these tools offer potential benefits such as providing personalised, real-time feedback and customised learning experience, there are also significant concerns. With the growing adoption of generative AI (GenAI) tools, there is an urgent need for educational institutions to establish guidelines that sensitise and instruct students and faculty members on fair and appropriate use," he added.
 
Increasingly, students worldwide are utilising GenAI tools like ChatGPT, Claude and Gemini for learning. Although the use of these tools creates easy access to learning, they can also limit the scope for retaining new information if the students try to use it to create projects.
 
"Specifically, if AI tools are used to create distinct elements — such as images, tables, data visualisations, or significant sections of text — this use should be noted as such. Such disclosure can be incorporated into captions, footnotes, or a statement within the work," the guidelines say.
 
The new rules also highlight the risk that inputs into GenAI tools might be exposed to the public. Hence, it is crucial to carefully review any information being submitted to ensure that it does not contain sensitive or private content, the institute said. This includes personally identifiable information (PII), confidential data belonging to the institution, or any other information that, if inadvertently disclosed, could jeopardise privacy and security, the report cautioned. 
 
(With inputs from PTI)
 

More From This Section

CHSE Odisha instant exam 2025

CHSE Odisha instant exam 2025: Online form submission begins today

Exam results

RBSE 10th results 2025 out: Here's steps to check, pass percentage and more

College students, students

Haryana SSC CET recruitment 2025: Check dates, eligibility, deadline & more

Results, Exam results

RBSE 10th results 2025: How to check results if official website crashes?

AP EAMCET 2025

AP EAMCET 2025: Answer Key released at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in; download now

Topics : Artificial intelligence IIT Delhi Technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 28 2025 | 6:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayWhatsApp iPad App LaunchScoda Tube IPOGold-Silver Price TodayBelrise Industries Share PriceLeela Hotel IPOSpaceX Starship Flight ExplosionIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon