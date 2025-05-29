JoSAA counselling 2025 schedule released at josaa.nic.in. Details here

JoSAA Counselling 2025 Schedule Released: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has released the schedule for JoSAA Counselling 2025. This centralised counselling process helps students to get admissions into India’s premier engineering institutions, including the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), and other Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs).
According to the official notification, the registration process for JoSAA counselling round 1 will begin on June 3, 2025. The counselling will be published online in six major rounds. Once all the rounds are complete, the results will be published online on the official website, josaa.nic.in.
JoSAA 2025 Schedule and Important dates
Here’s a quick look at the key dates and events:
More rounds may follow, and updates will be posted on the official website: josaa.nic.in
What is JoSAA Counselling?
JoSAA (Joint Seat Allocation Authority) is set up by the Ministry of Education, Government of India. It conducts the centralised counselling process for students who clear JEE Main or JEE Advanced.
Also Read
Through JoSAA, students can apply to:
- IITs
- NITs
- IIITs
- GFTIs
How does the JoSAA counselling process work?
The entire process includes the following steps:
- Online Registration
- Filling Choices (Select your preferred colleges and branches)
- Mock Seat Allocation (Get an idea of your chances)
- Lock Choices (Finalise your selection)
- Seat Allotment (Based on your rank and preferences)
- Seat Acceptance & Document Verification
All the candidates are advised to choose colleges and courses they really want to join. Order them by your true preference.
What are the documents required for admission?
Make sure you have the following documents ready:
- Class 10 & 12 mark sheets/certificates
- Category certificate (for SC/ST/OBC/EWS) or PwD certificate (if applicable)
- JEE Main/Advanced admit card
- Medical certificate
- Bank account details
- OCI/PIO card or passport (if applicable)
Admission fees
SC/ST/PwD: ₹20,000
General, OBC-NCL, GEN-EWS: ₹45,000
JoSAA 2025: Cut-Offs
JoSAA will release cut-off ranks (opening and closing ranks) for all participating colleges. The highest and lowest ranks through which a seat is offered in each program. If your rank is high, you have a better chance of getting into a top college. Cut-offs are different for each round and will be available on the JoSAA website.