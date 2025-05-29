Thursday, May 29, 2025 | 04:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Education / News / JoSAA counselling 2025 schedule released at josaa.nic.in. Details here

JoSAA counselling 2025 schedule released at josaa.nic.in. Details here

JoSAA has announced the counselling schedule for 2025 admissions to India's premier institutions, including IITs, NITs, IIITs, and GFTIs. The registration process begins on June 3

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 4:44 PM IST

JoSAA Counselling 2025 Schedule Released: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has released the schedule for JoSAA Counselling 2025. This centralised counselling process helps students to get admissions into India’s premier engineering institutions, including the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), and other Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs).
 
According to the official notification, the registration process for JoSAA counselling round 1 will begin on June 3, 2025. The counselling will be published online in six major rounds. Once all the rounds are complete, the results will be published online on the official website, josaa.nic.in.
 

JoSAA 2025 Schedule and Important dates

Here’s a quick look at the key dates and events:
 
Date Event
June 3, 2025 Start of registration and choice filling
June 8, 2025 Start of AAT-specific choice filling (after AAT result)
June 9, 2025 Mock Seat Allocation 1 (based on choices till June 8)
June 11, 2025 Mock Seat Allocation 2 (choices till June 10); Locking choices
June 12, 2025 End of choice filling and auto-locking
June 14, 2025 Round 1 seat allotment and online reporting starts
June 21, 2025 Round 2 seat allotment
June 28, 2025 Round 3 seat allotment
July 4, 2025 Round 4 seat allotment
July 10, 2025 Round 5 seat allotment
July 16, 2025 Final round seat allotment for IITs and NITs
  
More rounds may follow, and updates will be posted on the official website: josaa.nic.in

What is JoSAA Counselling?

JoSAA (Joint Seat Allocation Authority) is set up by the Ministry of Education, Government of India. It conducts the centralised counselling process for students who clear JEE Main or JEE Advanced.

Through JoSAA, students can apply to:
  • IITs
  • NITs
  • IIITs
  • GFTIs

How does the JoSAA counselling process work?

The entire process includes the following steps:
  • Online Registration
  • Filling Choices (Select your preferred colleges and branches)
  • Mock Seat Allocation (Get an idea of your chances)
  • Lock Choices (Finalise your selection)
  • Seat Allotment (Based on your rank and preferences)
  • Seat Acceptance & Document Verification
 
All the candidates are advised to choose colleges and courses they really want to join. Order them by your true preference.

What are the documents required for admission?

Make sure you have the following documents ready:
  • Class 10 & 12 mark sheets/certificates
  • Category certificate (for SC/ST/OBC/EWS) or PwD certificate (if applicable)
  • JEE Main/Advanced admit card
  • Medical certificate
  • Bank account details
  • OCI/PIO card or passport (if applicable)

Admission fees

SC/ST/PwD: ₹20,000
General, OBC-NCL, GEN-EWS: ₹45,000

JoSAA 2025: Cut-Offs

JoSAA will release cut-off ranks (opening and closing ranks) for all participating colleges. The highest and lowest ranks through which a seat is offered in each program. If your rank is high, you have a better chance of getting into a top college. Cut-offs are different for each round and will be available on the JoSAA website.

Topics : IIITs College admission Indian education

First Published: May 29 2025 | 4:44 PM IST

