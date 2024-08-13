Business Standard
UPSC declares ESIC Nursing Officer results at upsc.gov.in, check details

UPSC ESIC Nursing Result 2024 was announced by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on 12th August 2024 at https://upsc.gov.in/. Download the pdf result from the website

Photo: Shutterstock

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 11:37 AM IST

On August 12, 2024, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) officially declared the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Nursing Official results 2024. This result concerns the exam that was conducted for 1,930 openings at the Ministry of Labour and Employment’s Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC).
On the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in, applicants who took the ESIC Nursing Officer examination 2024 can now access their results and the merit list. The ESIC Nursing Officer examination 2024 was held offline on July 7, 2024, from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm.
UPSC ESIC Nursing Result 2024: What’s next?

The candidates will now proceed to the Document Verification (DV) step of the hiring process if they meet the requirements, so the release of the results is a significant step forward for them. August/September 2024 is the expected date for the Document Verification.
After passing the test, applicants must monitor any reports on the Document Verification method, which is the last stage before being appointed to an Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) nursing officer opening.

ESIC Nursing Officer Result Online 2024: Steps to check 

Step 1: Log on to the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in
Step 2: Find the link “ESIC Nursing Officer Result 2024” on the homepage

Step 3: Press on the link to access the merit list and view your result
Step 4: Hunt for your roll number in the merit list 
Step 5: Download and print the result for future use.

ESIC Nursing Officer Result 2024: Details Mentioned

The ESIC Nursing Official results 2024 have been delivered in PDF format with the list of the roll numbers of selected candidates. Apart from the roll number, the below details are referenced in the result pdf:
Name of Exam Conducting Body Name i.e. Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)
Qualified Candidate’s Roll Number
Result declaration date
Exam Name i.e. ESIC Nursing Officer Exam 2024
Post Name which is ESIC Nursing Officer
Date of Examination.

UPSC ESIC Nursing officer 2024: Salary

The UPSC intends to hire 1930 ESIC Nursing Officers under Pay Level 7 within the Pay Matrix, and the salaries range from Rs. 44,900 to Rs. 1,42,400. Successful candidates will receive a variety of additional benefits in addition to the attractive salary, including Dearness Allowance (DA), Travel Allowance (TA), House Rent Allowance (HRA), and other benefits. 
For those with a background in nursing, this presents a promising opportunity to land a high-ranking government position with numerous benefits and ample opportunities.

 

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 11:37 AM IST

