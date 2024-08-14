SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2024: Steps to check merit list at ssc.gov.in

Business Standard
The Staff Selection Commission will likely declare the SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2024 soon. Candidates who have showed up for the Tier I exam can view the merit list on the official website of SSC

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 1:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2024 is likely to be released soon by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). Candidates who have shown up for the Combined Higher Secondary Level Tier I exam can view the merit list on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. 
The SSC CHSL marks will not be accessible on the previous SSC website i.e. ssc.nic.in. The commission held the SSC CHSL Level I exam from July 1 to July 11, 2024 nationwide at different exam centres.
SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2024: Insights 

The objection window ended on July 23, 2024, and the provisional answer key for the SSC CHSL tier 1 exam was made available on July 18. The candidates' responses were also made public in addition to the answer keys. 
Between July 18 and July 23, candidates were required to submit any representations for a fee of 100 per question/answer challenged. The Level I exam was held in CBT (computer- based test) mode to serve around 3,712 openings in different user departments across the company.
The examination has 3,712 SSC CHSL openings. It is anticipated that the Commission will announce the details of the number of opportunities again before the outcomes are declared. The direct SSC CHSL result 2024 PDF download link will be shared on the page.

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2024: Steps to download

    • Go to the official website at ssc.gov.in.      
    • On the home page, open the results tab available.      

    • Visit CHSL and open the result PDF given under ‘Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2024 (Tier 1 Result’.      
    • A PDF having the roll numbers of selected candidates will display.      
    • View your result showcased on the screen.      
    • Download and keep a printout of the same for future use.

SSC CHSL Scorecard 2024: Steps to check 

The marks of each candidate are also made available by the Staff Selection Commission a few days after the announcement of the result. Given below are the steps to check:
    • Go to the official website at ssc.gov.in
    • Fill in your registration number and password
    • Press on Login
    • Press on the result link/button
    • Press and download the SSC CHSL marks. 

SSC CHSL Result: Details Mentioned

The SSC CHSL result comprises essential details about the exam and qualifying candidates like:
    • Exam name
    • Category-wise roll numbers of qualifying candidates
    • Tier/paper number
    • Post names
    • Category-wise names of qualifying candidates

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 1:38 PM IST

