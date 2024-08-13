Maharashtra Board Exams 2025: Exam dates declared, view schedule and more

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has said that the SSC and HSC examinations for 2025 will be held sooner than expected. Schools have until August 23 to provide feedback and address any concerns they may have regarding the exam dates. Since the exam dates for 2024 were only announced in November, this is the board's earliest announcement of exam dates. The schedule for Maharashtra's 12th board tests in 2024 and the 10th board tests in 2025 will soon be accessible on the board's official website at mahasscboard.in. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Maharashtra Board Exam 2025: Important dates

- HSC theory exams: February 11 - March 18

- HSC practical exams: January 24 - February 10 (a departure from previous years)

- SSC theory exams: February 21 - March 17





Maharashtra Board Exam 2025: Insights

According to a statement that board chairman Sharad Gosavi gave to TOI, this decision was made for several reasons, including giving students more time to prepare for entrance exams, providing early results and supplementary exams, and making the admission process easier. The announcement of early exams and results will speed up admissions to First Year Junior College for SSC students.

An elaborated schedule for both sets of examinations will be announced by the board sometime later. In a Monday announcement, Maharashtra State Board Secretary Anuradha Oak stated, “For the first time, both exams are scheduled to start in February to ensure early results and facilitate timely admissions for the next academic year. Stakeholders have until August 23 to submit any objections to the proposed dates".

Maharashtra Board Exam 2025: Fees

The students can start filling the online form-17 for taking SSC and HSC exams as private students in February-March 2025 from Tuesday, August 13. From August 13 to September 30, Form 17 will be available. SSC students will have to pay Rs 1,100, while private-selection HSC students will have to pay Rs 700.