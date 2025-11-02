Sunday, November 02, 2025 | 11:45 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Educational reality show to spotlight school excellence in Kerala

Haritha Vidyalayam is a pioneering initiative aims to showcase the achievements and best practices of the state's public education sector

Representative Image: Government and aided schools are invited to apply for this edition by November 15. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 02 2025 | 11:41 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) is set to launch the fourth edition of its unique-in-India educational reality show, 'Haritha Vidyalayam,' this December.

KITE is the technical arm of the state General Education Department.

Haritha Vidyalayam is a pioneering initiative aims to showcase the achievements and best practices of the state's public education sector on a national platform, officials said in a statement here on Sunday.

Government and aided schools are invited to apply for this edition by November 15.

Applications are sought separately for primary schools and high school/higher secondary school categories.

K Anvar Sadath, CEO, KITE, said schools will be selected for the preliminary round based on various crucial parameters, including academic and co-curricular activities, infrastructural facilities, social participation, digital education integration, recognised accolades, and unique, innovative school-specific activities.

 

"The primary objective of the program is to recognise creative and exemplary work carried out by schools, bring them to the public's attention, share these successful models with other institutions, and ultimately raise the overall standard of public education," he said.

This platform will facilitate discussions on the comprehensive advancements implemented by the Education Department within the public education sector, he said.

"It is a deserved recognition for Kerala's schools, which now provide state-of-the-art physical facilities, excellent academic support, and technology-based learning, including AI and Robotics," Sadath added.

This fourth edition follows the successful shows conducted in 2010, 2017, and 2022.

In the third edition of Haritha Vidyalayam, the first prize of Rs 20 lakh was jointly won by Govt HS Odappallam from Wayanad and GUPS Purathur from Malappuram, and was presented by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the statement further said.

A total of 100 schools will be selected for the preliminary round from the pool of applicants. "KITE will undertake video documentation of these selected schools.

Furthermore, schools chosen for this round will be provided with a maximum of Rs 20,000 to cover costs related to their presentation, travel, and accommodation," Sadath said. The programme will be telecast on KITE VICTERS educational channel starting from the end of December.

He further said special awards will be presented to the 10 schools selected for the final round and to the ultimate winners during the Grand Finale in February 2026, the statement added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Kerala education Schools

First Published: Nov 02 2025 | 11:41 AM IST

