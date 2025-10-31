Friday, October 31, 2025 | 02:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Hockey player Manuel Frederick, Kerala's 1st Olympic medallist, dies at 78

Hockey player Manuel Frederick, Kerala's 1st Olympic medallist, dies at 78

Frederick, who hailed from Kannur district of Kerala, was the goalkeeper of the Indian team that won the bronze medal by defeating Holland in the 1972 Munich Olympics

manuel frederick

Frederick started as a striker in football and a goalkeeper in hockey. He became active in hockey through the St. Michael's School team in Kannur

Press Trust of India Kannur/Bengaluru
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 2:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Manuel Frederick, the first person from Kerala to win an Olympic hockey medal, died in a Bengaluru hospital, where he was undergoing treatment for cancer, on Friday morning, family sources said.

He was 78.

Frederick, who hailed from Kannur district of Kerala, was the goalkeeper of the Indian team that won the bronze medal by defeating Holland in the 1972 Munich Olympics.

He played for the Indian team for seven years and was honoured with the Dhyan Chand Award in 2019 for his contributions to sports.

He also has the distinction of being the goalkeeper who helped his team win 16 national championships in tiebreakers.

 

Also Read

Bride's father wearing QR code at a Kerala wedding

Bride's father wears QR code shirt to receive cash gifts at Kerala wedding

VD Satheesan, Satheesan

Cabinet sub-committee on PM SHRI meant to deceive CPI, says Satheesan

AI WORKER, AI EMPLOYEE, artificial intelligence

Kerala eyes $50 billion IT value by 2031 with new digital vision plan

Mumbai Rains, Rain, Rains

Heavy rain, strong winds lash Kerala; fisherman killed as boat capsizes

Accident, road accident

One dead, 49 injured after tourist bus overturns in Kerala's Kottayam

Frederick started as a striker in football and a goalkeeper in hockey. He became active in hockey through the St. Michael's School team in Kannur.

Born on October 20, 1947, Frederick played in the Bombay Gold Cup at the age of 17 and played his first international match for India in 1971.

He is survived by his two daughters.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Oman hockey team

FIH names Oman as Pakistan's replacement for Men's Junior Hockey World Cup

FIDE president Dvorkovich

FIDE chief Dvorkovich hails India as modern powerhouse and pillar of chess

Sujeet Kalkal

Sujeet Kalkal bags gold for India at the U23 World Wrestling Championships

HIL 2026: Full schedule

HIL 2026: Full schedule, format, teams, match timings and live streaming

IND vs PAK Hockey

Pakistan withdraw team from Junior Hockey World Cup in India

Topics : Kerala Olympics Hockey

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 31 2025 | 2:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayNDA Bihar Manifesto 2025November Bank Holiday ListThryoid Disorder Fact CheckQ2 Results TodayTata Motors DemergerLenskart vs Studds Accessories IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon