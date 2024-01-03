GATE 2024: Admit card to be released today at gate2024.iisc.ac.in

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) admit cards will be released today by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru. Candidates who will be taking the test can download their admit cards from the official website on January 3 at gate2024.iisc.ac.in.

IISc Bengaluru will hold the test in two sessions. The afternoon sessions will be conducted from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., while morning sessions will run from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The candidates may find out more details about the GATE 2024 test dates and the admit card download process on the website.

On the 3rd, 4th, 10th, and 11th of February, the GATE 2024 exam will be held. The results for the 2024 GATE test will be announced on March 16, 2024.

GATE 2024 admit card: How to download?

To guarantee a smooth admit card download procedure, given below are the steps that you will be needed to follow:

Step 1. Go to the official website at gate2024.iisc.ac.in.

Step 2. Fill in your enrollment number and password to download the IISc GATE admit card.

Step 3. Later, press the GATE login portal.

Step 4. The link for the admit card download will be displayed on your screen.

Step 5. Download your card in a pdf format.

Step 6. Save the admit card and take a printout to carry to the exam hall.

GATE 2024: Essentials

The GATE 2024 admit card will have the applicant's name, dates and time, registration number, candidate sign, passport-size photo, exam centre address, and the GATE paper/code.

Candidates should remember that they won't be permitted to write their tests if they neglect to bring their individual admit cards upon the arrival of the tests.

GATE 2024: Overview

The GATE (Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering) is a national exam that is held by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore, and the seven IITs (Bombay, Delhi, Madras, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, and Roorkee). IISc Bangalore will conduct GATE 2024. The GATE 2024 test notice is expected to be released in July 2024, alongside the official brochure, test date, and application form link.

GATE needs a comprehensive understanding of the individual subjects. GATE 2024 will be held on 29 subjects probably by February 2024. It will be a Computer Based Test (CBT) led in online mode.