CTET Admit Card 2024: Admit card to release soon, here's how to download

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the 18th Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) on January 21, 2024. Before the examination, CBSE will soon release exam city information slips and admit cards on the website ctet.nic.in.

The CTET admit card for the January 2024 session is expected to be released two days before the examination, i.e., January 19, 2024. Candidates can download the PDF of the CTET admit card 2024 through the official website. Candidates can download admit cards for the CTET 2024 examination through the official website using the application number and date of birth.

How to download the CTET admit card 2024?

Here are the steps to download the CTET admit card 2024:

The first step is to visit the official website, i.e., ctet.nic.in.

Thereafter, check for the CTET January admit card 2024 or exam city slip download link.

Provide the requested information and login details.

Check and download your admit card.

Once they download their admit card, candidates need to check and verify all their personal details such as name, photo, signatures, etc. In case of any error, they should report it to the CBSE.

The CTET examination will take place in 135 cities across India in 20 languages. The examination will be a computer-based test (CBT).

What is the date of the examination?

The CTET examination will take place on January 21, 2024.

What is the time and duration of the examination?

The examination will take place in two shifts, and the duration of each shift will be 2.5 hours. The first shift will begin from 9.30 am to 12 pm, and the second shift will take place from 2.30 pm to 5 pm.

Candidates need to bring their admit card to the CTET 2024 examination and should report to the exam centre 120 minutes before the commencement of the exam.