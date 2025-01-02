Business Standard

GATE 2025: Admit Card to be released on January 7, check details inside

GATE 2025: Admit Card to be released on January 7, check details inside

IIT Roorkee will not release the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2025) admit card today, January 2. According to the notification, the admit card will now be declared on January 7IIT

IIT Roorkee

IIT Roorkee

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 02 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

The GATE 2025 admit card will now be made available by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee on January 7. The GATE admit card 2025 link will be available at gate2025.iitr.ac.in. The dates of the 2025 Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) are February 1–16.

GATE 2025 Admit Card Date:

 
The original plan was to release the GATE 2025 admit card on January 2. But according to a statement on gate2025.iitr.ac.in, "GATE 2025 Admit Card Download will be available from 7th January 2025."

GATE 2025 Admit Card: How to download?

Candidates should be aware that the GATE 2025 exam admit card will only be accessible online at the official website. The hall ticket can only be downloaded using this method. 
 
After the hall ticket is released, the GATE admit card window will open. Applicants can follow these steps to view their GATE admission card. 
 
    • Go to the official GATE page at gate2025.iitr.ac.in.in

    • Press on the GOAPS portal and fill in the credentials like GATE enrollment ID and password.
 
    • The admit card link will be showcased on the screen.
 
    • View all the details and download the GATE exam hall ticket. 

GATE 2025 Admit Card: Details inside

Given below are the details listed in the admit card:
 
    • Name of the candidate
    • Exam date and timing
    • Exam day guidelines and instructions
    • Photo of the candidate
    • Signature of the candidate
    • Enrollment ID
    • Roll number
    • Test paper code
    • Exam centre and centre code.

GATE 2025: Points to remember 

    • In GATE 2025, there are 30 test papers. One or two of the thirty test papers are available for a candidate to take. Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), Multiple Select Questions (MSQs), and Numerical Answer Type (NAT) are the three question kinds seen in the test papers.
      
    • The examination hall is off-limits to personal calculators, watches of any kind, wallets, cell phones, bluetooth devices, and electronic/communication gadgets.
      
    • Additionally prohibited are books, charts, tables, loose sheets, papers, data or handbooks, pouches, and boxes. 
 
    • Candidates must carry a printout of their admit card (on A4-sized paper) and a legitimate photo ID on exam day. ID cards that have expired or that are photocopied or scanned will not be accepted.
 

First Published: Jan 02 2025 | 12:27 PM IST

