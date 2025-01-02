Business Standard

Mass shooting outside New York nightclub leaves 11 people injured

The New York Police Department (NYPD) stated that none of the injured persons are in critical condition and all are expected to survive

New York City

A spot where the shooting was reported in New York City. (Image: Screengrab/X)

At least 11 people were injured in a mass shooting incident outside a nightclub in New York's Queens on Wednesday, according to The New York Post. Social media posts showed heavy police presence at the scene.
 
The incident reportedly took place at 11:20 pm (US time) as a large New Year's crowd was leaving the area around Amazura nightclub.
 
The New York Police Department (NYPD) stated that none of the injured persons are in critical condition and all are expected to survive. The injured were transported to Long Island Jewish Hospital and Cohen's Children's Medical Centre for treatment.
 
 

Deadly attack in New Orleans

This incident coincides with a deadly attack in New Orleans, where 15 people were killed and over 30 were injured after a vehicle drove into the crowd. The attacker, 42-year-old Shamsud-Din Jabbar, was fatally shot during the confrontation with the police. He was an Army veteran from Texas who was reportedly influenced by the extremist ISIS group.
 
In a separate incident, a Tesla Cybertruck exploded outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas. The explosion resulted in one death and seven injuries, with authorities investigating the incident as a possible act of terrorism. Tesla CEO Elon Musk even suggested that the incident could be linked to the New Orleans terror attack.

First Published: Jan 02 2025 | 12:44 PM IST

