Home / Industry / News / Govt rolls out ₹4,531-crore market access support scheme for exporters

Govt rolls out ₹4,531-crore market access support scheme for exporters

Under the Market Access Support, ₹4,531 crore will be allocated over six years (2025-31) and ₹500 crore has been earmarked for 2025-26

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 31 2025 | 3:19 PM IST

The government on Wednesday launched ₹4,531 crore market access support for exporters under which financial support will be provided to participate in activities such as international fairs and exhibitions.

It will help exporters at some time when they are facing a steep 50 per cent tariff by the US.

The measure is a part of the ₹25,060-crore export promotion mission.

Under the Market Access Support, ₹4,531 crore will be allocated over six years (2025-31) and ₹500 crore has been earmarked for 2025-26.

Director General of Foreign Trade Ajay Bhadoo said under the measure structured financial and institutional support will be provided for activities including Buyer-Seller Meets (BSMs), participation in international trade fairs and exhibitions, Mega Reverse Buyer-Seller Meets (RBSMs) organised in India.

 

A forward-looking three-to-five-year calendar of major market access events will be prepared and approved in advance, enabling exporters and organising agencies to plan participation well ahead of time and ensuring continuity of market development efforts.

A minimum participation of 35 per cent MSMEs has been mandated for supported events, with special prioritisation being accorded to new geographies and smaller markets to encourage export diversification, he said.

Delegation size has been benchmarked at a minimum of 50 participants, with flexibility provided based on market conditions and strategic relevance.

Small exporters with export turnover of up to ₹75 lakh in the preceding year will be provided partial airfare support to encourage participation of new and small exporters.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 31 2025 | 3:18 PM IST

