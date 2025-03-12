Wednesday, March 12, 2025 | 05:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / 9 Indian universities, institutes among top 50 in QS subject-wise rankings

9 Indian universities, institutes among top 50 in QS subject-wise rankings

According to the 15th edition of the QS World University Rankings by Subject, announced on Wednesday, India celebrates 12 top-50 positions across the subject rankings and the broad faculty areas

IIT Bombay (Source/Wikipedia)

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay and Kharagpur have been ranked at 28th and 45th spot for Engineering-Mineral and Mining. | Source/Wikipedia

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 12 2025 | 5:39 PM IST

Nine Indian universities and institutions are among world's top 50 in QS subject-wise rankings even as some of the top institutions on the list including three IITs, two IIMs and JNU saw a drop in their positions.

According to the 15th edition of the QS World University Rankings by Subject, announced on Wednesday, India celebrates 12 top-50 positions across the subject rankings and the broad faculty areas, earned by nine institutions.

Leading the way is the Indian School of Mines (ISM), Dhanbad, which ranks 20th globally for Engineering-Mineral and Mining, making it the country's highest-performing subject area.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay and Kharagpur have been ranked at 28th and 45th spot for Engineering-Mineral and Mining. However, both institutions have seen a drop in their positions.

 

IIT Delhi and Bombay which shared the 45th rank for Engineering and Technology have improved their position to bag the 26th and 28th spot, respectively.

The two institutions have also improved their rank for Engineering-Electrical and Electronic to enter the top 50 list.

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad and Bangalore continued to be among world's top 50 for Business and Management Studies but their ranking has dropped since previous year. While IIM Ahmedabad's ranking dropped to 27 from 22, that of IIM Bangalore slipped to 40 from 32.

IIT Madras (Petroleum Engineering) and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) (Development Studies) continued to be among world's top 50 but their ranks also dropped by few spots.

"A total of 79 Indian universities 10 more than last year feature 533 times across this year's rankings, marking a 25.7 per cent increase compared to the previous edition. This includes 454 entries in individual subjects and 79 appearances across the five broad faculty areas," QS said in a statement.

In the latest edition of the QS subject-specific rankings, India has the fifth highest number of new entries behind China, the US, the UK and Korea, and ranks 12th for the number of overall entries.

"The high number of the new entries featured in the rankings is a continuation of a trend of the country's growing higher education ecosystem, both in terms of size and quality," QS added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mar 12 2025 | 5:39 PM IST

