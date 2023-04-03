GUJCET 2023 Exams today: Check exam pattern, admit card and other details

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board are all ready to conduct GUJCET 2023 exams today, i.e., April 3, 2023. The GUJCET exams will be held in two shifts, one is from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM, and the other shift is from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM.
The Gujarat Common Entrance Test is a total of 240 marks - 120 marks for each shift. The GUJCET is not a computerised test but a paper pen test.
GUJCET 2023 Exam Pattern
The GUJCET asks a question about Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics/Biology from GSEB Class 12. Selected candidates from the Gujarat Common Entrance Test 2023 will become eligible for different undergraduate engineering and pharmacy programs in Gujarat.
How to download the GUJCET Admit card 2023?
Step 1: First visit the official website at gujcet.gseb.org
Step 2: On the home page click on the "Click here to Download GUJCET 2023 Hall Ticket" link to enter on the login page.
Step 3: Enter your registered mobile or email Id and DOB or GUJCET Application Form no. to proceed.
Step 4: Once the credentials are entered successfully, the GUJCET 2023 exams admit card will display in front of your screen.
Step 5: You can download or take a printout of your GUJCET 2023 exams admit card for future reference.
GUJCET Exam 2023: What’s allowed and what's not
Students need to prepare well in advance to avoid last-moment hustle. Here are all the necessary information to check before leaving for your exams:
- It is mandatory to carry a GUJCET 2023 admit card to the exam centre and a valid Id proof that needs to be shown at the exam centre.
- No students are allowed to enter the exam centre with any electronic devices, such as mobile phones, Bluetooth speakers, laptops, tablet pcs, digital watches or any other devices.
- No eating packets are allowed inside GUJCET 2023 exam centre.
- Students must ensure that they carry all the important accessories like pens, pencils, water bottles, etc.
- Before starting to write the exams, candidates must ensure to read the question paper thoroughly.