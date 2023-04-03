GUJCET 2023 Exams today: Check exam pattern, admit card and other details

The Gujarat Common Entrance Test is a total of 240 marks - 120 marks for each shift. The GUJCET is not a computerised test but a paper pen test.

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board are all ready to conduct GUJCET 2023 exams today, i.e., April 3, 2023. The GUJCET exams will be held in two shifts, one is from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM, and the other shift is from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM.