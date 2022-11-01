CLAT 2024 Exam Schedule: Test in December 2023; registrations to begin soon

The Common Admission Test (CLAT) 2024 will be conducted in December 2023, the Consortium of National Universities announced on Monday. The registration form for the same will soon be available at the official website — consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

The registration process for 2023 is still underway. 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on December 18, 2022.

Aspirants who are appearing for class 12 examinations in May 2023 can also apply for 2023.

The last date to apply for CLAT 2023 exam is November 13. The entrance exam will only be conducted once for an academic year. “No additional, second, or any other CLAT examination shall be conducted for in programmes commencing in the academic year 2023-2024,” the notification stated.

CLAT 2024 will be conducted for to the five year integrated BA, LLB (Hons) and LLM programmes for the academic year 2024-2025. The will be conducted across 22 participating National Universities (NLUs).

The CNLU notification further clarified that the law aspirants who could not secure a seat in their preferred college after CLAT 2022, can now reappear for CLAT 2023.

“Candidates who were unsuccessful in securing to their preferred institution through CLAT 2022, held in June 2022, are eligible to reappear for CLAT 2023 after completing a fresh registration,” the official notification read.