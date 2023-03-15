TS Inter Exams 2023 to begin today: check every detail with instructions

-
The TS Inter 1st year exams are being conducted today by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education. The TS Intermediate Exam for the 1st year of 2023 will be held until April 3, 2023. Exam day guidelines and other instructions will be available here for students taking the TS Intermediate Exams.
Candidates at the state-designated exam centres for the TS Inter Exams 2023 will use pen and paper. Applicants must carry their TS Intermediate Exam admit cards to the test. The admit cards have been distributed by the board, and students can get them from their schools. The exam's specifics and follow-up instructions can be found here for candidates to review.
TS Inter Exams 2023: Schedule
The TS Class 11 exams are being conducted by the board in a single shift. From 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., the examinations will last for three hours. To avoid any confusion, students must check the exam schedule and exam centre information on their admit cards prior to taking the exams.
TS Inter Exams 2023: Guidelines
The TS Intermediate, first-year exams will be held from March 15 to April 3, 2023. The exam day guidelines and specifics are provided below for candidates taking the first-year intermediate board exams.
• It is recommended that students arrive at the exam centre at least an hour before the start of the test.
• A copy of the TS Intermediate admit card must be brought by candidates to the exam center for verification with a school ID.
• Applicants are also encouraged to carry with them their own stationery for the test.
• Students' mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, calculators, and other prohibited items will be confiscated if found in their possession.
• During the exams, students who commit malpractice will not be permitted to take the exams.
