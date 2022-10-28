ICAI CA November 2022 PQC-IRM exam postponed; check revised schedule

Institute of of India (ICAI) has postponed CA November 2022 exam dates on Friday. The exam dates have been postponed for Post Qualification Course (PQC) examination- and (IRM). Candidates can check the revised schedule on the official website of ICAI- .org

According to the official notice posted on the website, the exam is postponed due to certain "unavoidable circumstances". The PQC-IRM exam was earlier slated to be held on November 1, 3, 5, and 7. However, it will be now be conducted in the month of December on 14, 16, 18 and 20. Taking to Twitter, the Institute of posted the official announcement for all the candidates.

Important Announcement - Postponement of PQC - Insurance and Risk Management (IRM) Technical Examination - November 2022 scheduled to be held on 1st, 3rd, 5th & 7th November 2022. The same will now be held on 14th, 16th, 18th & 20th December 2022.

— Institute of Chartered Accountants of India - ICAI (@theicai) October 28, 2022



Earlier, the exams were postponed for two days, however, the Institute has now decided to postpone other exam dates for the same course.

Candidates are advised to check the official website for further updates and more details.



