ICAI CA November 2022 PQC-IRM exam postponed; check revised schedule

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has postponed CA November 2022 exam dates on Friday. The exam dates have been postponed for Post Qualification Course (PQC) examination- Insurance and Risk Management (IRM). Candidates can check the revised schedule on the official website of ICAI- icai.org

According to the official notice posted on the website, the exam is postponed due to certain "unavoidable circumstances". The PQC-IRM exam was earlier slated to be held on November 1, 3, 5, and 7. However, it will be now be conducted in the month of December on 14, 16, 18 and 20. Taking to Twitter, the Institute of Chartered Accountants posted the official announcement for all the candidates.

Earlier, the exams were postponed for two days, however, the Institute has now decided to postpone other exam dates for the same course.

Candidates are advised to check the ICAI official website for further updates and more details.


First Published: Fri, October 28 2022. 21:09 IST

