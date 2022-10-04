KCET 2022 counselling dates out; document verifications on Oct 7-8

The Examinations Authority (KEA) has announced the Common (KCET) 2022 counselling dates. The authority will verify documents on October 7 to October 8.

The KCET 2022 counselling schedule was to start on August 5, but KEA had to revise the result per orders. The revised KCET result 2022 was declared on October 1 after considering the marks obtained in KCET 2022 and Class 12.

The qualified candidates must submit their documents for verification as part of the admission process. To get the documents verified, candidates have to visit the specified centres.

For verification, candidates need documents such as a KCET 2022 application form, proof of application fee payment, KCET 2022 hall ticket, score card of SSLC, or Class 10 mark sheet, scorecard of 2nd PUC, or Class 12 mark sheet, and two recent passport size photographs.

The KEA will make the KCET 2022 counselling verification slip available between October 7 and 10. The official website -- kea.kar.nic.in -- will display of seat matrix and fee structure on October 7. As per the KCET counselling 2022 dates, the option entry in order of preference can be done from October 7 to October 11.

KEA will also allow the candidates to change options, add or delete and modify between October 13 and October 15. As per KEA, the KCET 2022 real seat allotment result will be announced on October 17 at 2 pm.

After exercising choice and payment of fees, the Choice 1 candidates will have to report to the colleges on October 22 before 5:30 pm, the KEA statement issued on October 3 said.