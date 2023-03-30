GUJCET 2023 exam date out. GSEB to hold GUJCET exam 2023 on April 3

The offline GUJCET 2023 exam will be held in all Gujarat districts in two shifts; from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM and 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM. Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics questions from the Gujarat board's 11th and 12th grades will be included in the GUJCET 2023 question paper.

GUJCET 2023 exam date was announced by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB). The exam will be held on April 3 by GSEB.