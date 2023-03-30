close

GUJCET 2023 exam date out. GSEB to hold GUJCET exam 2023 on April 3

GUJCET 2023 exam admit cards are now available. Candidates can use the direct link provided below to download their GUJCET 2023 hall ticket

GUJCET 2023

GUJCET 2023 exam date is out

Last Updated : Mar 30 2023 | 12:17 PM IST
GUJCET 2023 exam date was announced by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB). The exam will be held on April 3 by GSEB. 
The offline GUJCET 2023 exam will be held in all Gujarat districts in two shifts; from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM and 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM. Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics questions from the Gujarat board's 11th and 12th grades will be included in the GUJCET 2023 question paper. 

Registration for GUJCET 2023 has ended. The application deadline for GUJCET 2023 was January 31, and there was a late fee. The GUJCET application form for 2023 can be downloaded from gujcet.gseb.org. The deadline for GUJCET 2023 registration without late fees was January 25. The syllabus, eligibility requirements, and exam pattern for GUJCET 2023 will all be announced shortly on the official website.



GUJCET 2023: Introduction

The Gujarat Common Entrance Test, or GUJCET, is a test used to select applicants for the undergraduate engineering and pharmacy programs at Gujarat. The Gujarat Common Entrance Exam is administered by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB). GUJCET is a state-level entrance test. Seat allocation is based on exam scores. Also, there are two new changes which have been made recently by the system:
    1. The GUJCET 2023 merit list will also be considered in class 12 other than Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics.

    2. 5% of the seats in government colleges will be filled with JEE Main 2023 scores, while 95% will be filled with GUJCET 2023 scores.



GUJCET 2023: Admit card download

    1. Go to the official website of GUJCET i.e. gujcet.gseb.org. 
    2. Sign in with the required credentials and click the "submit" button. 
    3. The GUJCET 2023 admit card will open up in PDF format. 
    4. Review the information printed on it before downloading it.
    5. Take a copy of the GUJCET 2023 to admit card for later use. 

GUJCET 2023: Result detail

The authority responsible for conducting the exam will make the GUJCET 2023 result available on the official website. Candidates must enter their login credentials in order to view their GUJCET results 2023. The steps to checking the GUJCET results are listed below.

    1. Check out the official site.
    2. Select the link for the GUJCET 2023 result.
    3. To log in, enter the required credentials.
    4. On the screen, the GUJCET 2023 results will be displayed.
    5. Download the scorecard and print it.
       

First Published: Mar 30 2023 | 12:04 PM IST

