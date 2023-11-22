Sensex (0.14%)
Haryana HBSE Board Exams 2024 deadline extended for class 10th, 12th

Students appearing for HBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2024 can register for the board tests at the official site, bseh.org.in. Earlier, the deadline to fill and submit the forms was November 21

Haryana HBSE Board Exams 2024

Haryana HBSE Board Exams 2024

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 22 2023 | 6:32 PM IST
The Haryana School Education Board (BSEH) has postponed the last date to fill and submit the Class 10, 12 test application forms to November 24, 2023. Students desirous of appearing for HBSE Class 10, 12 Board Test 2024 can register for the board tests at the official site, bseh.org.in.
The deadline to fill and submit the forms for Haryana HBSE Board Tests 2024 was earlier set on November 21, which has now been extended for the rest of this current week. 
HBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2024: Fee and formalities

The secondary and pre-secondary exam fee for regular applicants is INR 750 and INR 900 for senior secondary tests. From that point forward, applicants who want can apply with a late fee of INR 300 from November 25 until November 28. Students can likewise apply from November 29 until December 5 with a late fee of INR 1000.
While declaring the dates of the form submission, the board additionally guided the schools to ensure that the details of the applicants whose online applications are to be filled must be right according to the school records. Additionally, while applying online, applicants must guarantee they upload their recent photo in school uniform only.

HBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2024: Additional

The Haryana School Education Board Chairman, Dr. V.P. Yadav, and Board Secretary, Ms. Jyoti Mittal, H.P.S., have declared that the online application deadline for the Secondary/Senior Secondary (Regular) and Gurukul/Vidyapeeth (Pre-Madhyamik cum Secondary/Post Madhyamik cum Senior Secondary) annual examinations March 2024 has been expanded.
For online enrollment of Vidyalaya/Gurukul/Vidyapeeth applicants, sign in to the link provided on the site of the Education Board www.bseh.org.in. Rules for online registration are accessible at the School login ID.

First Published: Nov 22 2023 | 6:32 PM IST

