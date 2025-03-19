Wednesday, March 19, 2025 | 05:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Education / News / EXIM Bank recruitment 2025: Check vacancies, salary, and steps to apply

EXIM Bank recruitment 2025: Check vacancies, salary, and steps to apply

EXIM Bank issued a recruitment drive for various roles including Management Trainee, Deputy Manager, and Chief Manager. The online application process will be held between March 22 and April 15, 2025

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2025 | 5:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Export-Import Bank of India (EXIM Bank) has started a recruitment drive for multiple positions. Once the application link is activated, all the eligible candidates can apply through the official website, eximbankindia.in.
 
According to the official notification, the application window will open on March 22, 2025, and will remain active until April 15, 2025. The recruitment drives aim to fill roles like Management Trainee (MT), Deputy Manager (DM), and Chief Manager (CM) through the EXIM Bank recruitment 2025.
 
The official website of EXIM Bank mentions that the application process will be considered complete only after the payment of fees through the online mode before the last date. All the applicants are advised to verify their eligibility for the respective posts before applying. 
 
 
The EXIM Bank written examination for recruitment is expected to take place in May 2025.

EXIM Bank Recruitment 2025: Vacancies 

Management Trainee - Digital Technology 10
Management Trainee - Research and Analysis 5
Management Trainee - Rajbhasha 2
Management Trainee - Legal 5
Deputy Manager - Legal (Grade / Scale Junior Management I) 4
Deputy Manager (Deputy Compliance Officer) (Grade / Scale Junior Management I) 1
Chief Manager (Compliance Officer) (Grade / Scale Middle Management III) 1
 
  The entrance examination will take place in Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai, and New Delhi. However, it is vital to note that the examination centres are subject to change in case a sufficient number of candidates are not available. 
 
All personal Interviews will be conducted exclusively in Mumbai and New Delhi. 

EXIM Bank Recruitment 2025: Salary And Allowances 

Deputy Manager (I): Rs 48,480 to Rs 85,920 (incremental increases of ₹2,000, ₹2,340, and ₹2,680 at different stages)
Chief Manager (III): Rs 85,920 to Rs 1,05,280 (with increments of ₹2,680 and ₹2,980 at respective levels)
 
After successfully completing one year of training at the Bank, Management Trainees will take the position of Deputy Managers in the Junior Management (JM-I) grade. Throughout the training, the candidate will receive a salary of Rs 65000.

EXIM Bank Recruitment 2025: Steps to apply

Here are the simple steps to apply for the EXIM Bank recruitment process 2025:
  • Firstly, visit the official website, i.e., eximbankindia.in.
  • On the homepage, check for the “Careers” or “Recruitment” tab.
  • Click on the EXIM Bank Recruitment 2025 link.
  • Then click on "New Registration" to create an account.
  • Share basic details like name, contact number, and email ID to generate a registration number and password.
  • Log in with your credentials and fill out the application form with accurate details.
  • Upload all the required documents.
  • Make the payment through a debit card, credit card, or net banking and save the payment receipt.
  • Before submitting all your details, submit the form, and download the completed application form for future reference.
 

First Published: Mar 19 2025 | 5:33 PM IST

