IGNOU 37th Convocation: VP addresses students at Delhi's Convention Centre

IGNOU 37th Convocation 2024: Indira Gandhi National Open University organised the 37th Convocation today, February 20, 2024. The Convocation ceremony took place at Baba Saheb Ambedkar Convention Centre in New Delhi. The event was attended by the Hon'ble Vice President of India, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar.

It took place in IGNOU's various regional centres, including the Srinagar Centre at the University of Kashmir. Students who completed their study programs in December 2022 and June 2023 received their certificates today, which began at 9.30 am. Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The Vice President addressed students at the convocation ceremony and appealed to young minds not to be carried by competitive mechanisms. He also shared the success mantra and asked students to look and explore more if opportunities are not available.

He encouraged students to look beyond the accepted perception of success and keep their eyes on a huge pool of possibilities available.

IGNOU 37th Convocation 2024 Live Streaming

The IGNOU's 37th Convocation Ceremony was held on February 20, 2024, and live-streamed on the Gyan Darshan Channel and Swayam Pracha Channel along with other social media platforms.

How to Download IGNOU Academic Certificate via Digilocker?

The student who completes their study programme can download their academic certificate through the DigiLocker App. Here are the simple steps to check and download the IGNOU Certificate via Digilocker:

Step 1: The first step is to open the DigiLocker App.

Step 2: The next step is to use the credentials required.

Step 3: Select the education category and then click on IGNOU.

Step 4: On the new page, click on the certificate tab.

Step 5: Submit all the necessary details and download the certificate.