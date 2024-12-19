Business Standard
Home / Education / News / IIM CAT Result 2024: Results may be out soon, final answer key released

IIM CAT Result 2024: Results may be out soon, final answer key released

CAT Result 2024: IIM Calcutta is likely to announce CAT 2024 results soon. The Institute has already released the final answer key and the objection window was opened on December 5, 2024

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2024 | 12:35 PM IST

IIM CAT Result 2024 Updates: Indian Institute of Management, IIM Calcutta, is expected to announce CAT Results 2024 through the official website iimcat.ac.in. Once out, candidates can check their CAT examination results at iimcat.ac.in. 
 
The institute announced the IIM CAT final answer key 2024 on December 17, 2024, and the final answer key was released on the candidates' login. 
 
According to reports, the institute will announce the IIM CAT cut-off scores, toppers, scorecard and some other details with CAT Result 2024.
 
The exam was conducted on November 24, at 389 test centers spreading across 170 cities in India. The test duration was 120 minutes and 40 minutes for each session. 
 
 
The written test took place in three sessions, the first test was held from 8.30 am to 10.30 am, the second session from 12.30 pm to 2.30 pm, and the third session was held from 4.30 pm to 6.30 pm.
 
The IIM CAT response sheet was out on November 29, and the provisional answer key as the answer key was released on December 3, 2024. The institute closed the objection window on December 5, 2024. 

Reportedly, CAT received 405 objections in three divisions and three shifts of the CAT 2024 exam and the expert panel reviewed the objection received following changes made in the CAT final answer key. 

How to Download CAT 2024 Final Answer Key?

Here are the simple steps to check and download the CAT 2024 final answer key:
  • Firstly, visit the official website of IIM CAT
  • On the home page check for the candidate login link
  • Candidates can log in using the User ID and Password
  • Click on the final answer key PDF link
  • The CAT final answer key will be displayed on your screen
  • You can download the CAT Final Answer Key 2024 for further reference

First Published: Dec 19 2024 | 12:21 PM IST

