IIT Bombay to bring back 2015 exam rules after student's death, protests

IIT Bombay’s Senate has decided to revert to its 2015 rules on unfair means during examinations, giving students a chance to explain their side before officials initiate disciplinary action, the Hindustan Times reported on Thursday.

The decision comes after the institute set up a committee to review its examination malpractice procedures following the death of second-year BTech student Sahil Ravindra Wakode on September 18.

Wakode, a student of the Department of Energy Science and Engineering, died by suicide hours after he was allegedly caught using a mobile phone and ChatGPT during a mid-semester examination. His parents have said that he faced caste-based discrimination and approached the police. A case was registered under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for abetment of suicide, and is currently being investigated by the Mumbai Crime Branch.

The incident triggered protests on campus, with students demanding changes to the institute's disciplinary and student-welfare systems.

What changes in IIT Bombay's exam rules

IIT Bombay introduced new, stricter examination misconduct rules in July 2026, under which students found using unfair means could receive an FR2 grade and face a one-semester suspension. An FR2 grade is a special penalty grade assigned for examination malpractice or academic dishonesty under the institute's disciplinary framework.

The rules cover the use or possession of unauthorised material and electronic devices, including mobile phones, tablets and smartwatches. Repeat violations could also attract suspension.

However, after Wakode's death and the protests on campus, the rules were brought under review.

The 2015 rules, which the Senate has now decided to return to, provided for suspension mainly in serious cases such as mass copying, repeat violations and impersonation. Punishment was to be determined based on the nature and seriousness of the offence.

The decision was taken after a discussion at the Senate meeting, which was attended by faculty and student representatives, the report said.

"The emotion has shifted towards being sensitive to students. We are largely going back to the 2015 rules," a faculty member who attended the meeting told the Hindustan Times.

Under the 2015 procedure, when an invigilator detected unfair practice, the material found with the student was confiscated, and the student was allowed to continue the examination with a fresh answer book. After the exam, a report was prepared and sent to the head of the department. A departmental academic disciplinary action committee then examined the case and determined whether malpractice had actually occurred after reviewing the evidence.

ALSO READ: IIT-JEE Advanced 2026 records highest women qualification rate in six years The rules also provided that the benefit of the doubt should be given to the student if the evidence was unclear.

Students to get a chance to record their side

The Senate has also decided to add a new form to the process. Under the revised arrangement, an invigilator or faculty member will have to record details of the alleged malpractice before disciplinary action is initiated, the report said.

The student will also be allowed to record their version of events.

However, submitting the student form will not be compulsory. Students can choose to explain their side through the form or decline to fill it, the HT report said, quoting officials.

Furthermore, a joint committee with equal representation from faculty and students is developing new Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). These will allow students accused of examination malpractice to consult mentors and wellness advisers before facing formal disciplinary action.