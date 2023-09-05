IIT JAM 2024 registration begins today at jam.iitm.ac.in; all details here

Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Madras, has begun the registration cycle for IIT JAM 2024 on September 5, 2023. Applicants who need to apply for Joint Admission test for Masters can do it through the IIT JAM's official website at jam.iitm.ac.in.

The application deadline for the exam is October 13, 2023. The admit card will be accessible on January 8, 2024. The examination will be held on February 11 and the outcomes will be declared on March 22, 2024.

Applicants who have ended an undergraduate degree or are now studying in the last year of an undergraduate program are qualified to apply for the JAM 2024 exam.

IIT JAM 2024 Registration: Steps to apply

• Go to the official site of IIT JAM at jam.iitm.ac.in.

• On the home page, press the IIT JAM 2024 registration link available.

• Register yourself and press on submit.

• Login to the account once done.

• Enter the application form and pay the application fees.

• Press on submit and download the page.

• Save a hard copy of the same for later.

IIT JAM 2024 Registration: Fee structure

The application fee for one paper is ₹900 and two papers is ₹1250 for Female/SC/ST/PwD category applicants and for all others, ₹1800 for one paper and ₹2500/ - for two papers. Apart from the applicable difference in application fee, fee for changing exam cities/Test Papers/Gender/Category is ₹300.

IIT JAM 2024: Paper pattern

Seven subjects, or test papers, will be the focus of JAM 2024. The test papers incorporate Mathematics (MA), Chemistry (CY), Geology (GG), Biotechnology (BT), Economics (EN), Mathematical Statistics (MS), and Physics (PH). English is the language of the mode for all test papers. On February 11, the tests will be held in two shifts 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM and 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM.

IIT JAM 2024: Eligibility Criteria

Applicants wishing to apply in IIT JAM will have to satisfy the eligibility criteria below:

• Age Limit: No age restriction.

• Minimum Marks: No minimum marks

• Educational Qualifications: Degree in Bachelor’s in Science in any one of the subjects like Geology, Mathematical Statistics, Biotechnology, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry. Final year candidates are also eligible to apply.

• Proof of passing the Qualifying Degree with the Minimum Educational Qualifications (MEQs) as determined by the Admitting Institute must be presented by September, 2024.

• Nationality: Indian states and foreign nationals.

What is the IIT JAM Exam?

IIT JAM is a national level entrance test held for admission in MSc and other PG courses at IITs and integrated Ph.D. courses at IISc, Bangalore alongside other government-funded institutes. Candidates can receive admission to a variety of courses based on their scores in the IIT JAM, which is held annually in February.