UCL declares scholarship scheme for Indian students to study in UK

The UCL India Excellence Scholarships will help Indian students with an extraordinary academic record to seek full-time Master's degree studies at UCL.

University College London (UCL) has declared a new scholarship plan to empower 100 of India's brightest students to study in the UK at one of the world's leading colleges.

33 scholarships will be accessible for the 2024-25 academic year, awarded to outstanding students who have or are on target to accomplish a top notch degree. A further 67 scholarships will be granted during the next two years.

UCL Scholarships to Indians: Financial support and summer schools

As a feature of the UCL India Excellence Scholarships, which is UCL's most broad Indian scheme to date, imminent Masters students in any discipline can get £5,000 towards their education.

UCL has additionally uncovered plans for its first-ever summer school in India, based at the cutting edge campus of The British School in New Delhi, to provide pre-university Indian students a sample of what it resembles to learn at a world-leading UK university.

Scholarships to Indians in UK: UCL President words

UCL President and Provost, Dr Michael Spence, stated: “We are delighted to be able to offer these new and diverse opportunities that both illustrate our ongoing commitment to Indian students and strengthen our connection with India."

"Indian students are vital members of UCL’s global community and we are dedicated to providing more resources and support to help the very best of them share their knowledge and expertise with us in the UK," he further added.

UCL declared the new opportunities at a reception at the British High Commission residence in New Delhi on November 20, 2023.

Deputy High Commissioner Christina Scott stated: “I’m delighted that many of India’s brightest young people recognize the value of studying at a world-class institution such as UCL. The relationships they’ll build will deepen the links between India and the UK to everyone’s benefit.”

UCL India summer school: The Inauguration

The inaugural UCL India Summer School will occur from 10-14 June 2024 and will highlight five leading UCL professors conveying modules to 50 students in years 10 and 11, working in little groups.

UCL VP (External Engagement), Kirsty Walker, and Vanita Uppal OBE, Director, The British School New Delhi signed an agreement formally launching the drive at a function in India on November 21, 2023.

The academic program for the summer school is being coordinated by Dr. Michael Collins, an associate professor of history at UCL's London campus.

With an interdisciplinary curriculum on offer, students will dive more deeply into UCL's ground breaking way to deal with research, teaching, and future work. This expands on UCL's 'Grand Challenges' model of academic inquiry, a groundbreaking cross-disciplinary initiative designed to foster solutions for worldwide issues.

UCL India summer school: Partners with British schools

The English School New Delhi has long-founded links with UK higher education institutions and was granted Best British International School on the planet in 2018. With students from 66 nationalities, it gives a student-centred education in a protected, invigorating, and multicultural environment.

UCL's prominent list of Indian students includes the Nobel Prize-winning Bengali writer and philosopher Rabindranath Tagore, Romesh Chunder Dutt, former Indian National Congress president, and Baroness Shreela Flather, who turned into the primary Asian woman to get a UK peerage.