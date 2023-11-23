Sensex (0.10%)
CTET January 2024: Registration process ends today, here's how to apply

Today is the last day to apply for CTET January 2024. Interested candidates can apply via the official website, ctet.nic.in. Here's all you need to know about the exams

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 23 2023 | 9:58 AM IST
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will close its registration process for the 18th edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) today, November 23, 2023. Candidates who want to appear for the examination can apply today at its official website, i.e., ctet.nic.in.

The registration process for CTET January 2024 was started on November 3, 2023. The CTET 2024 exams will take place on January 21, 2024.
How to apply for CTET January 2024?

Here are the simple steps to apply for CTET January 2024:
  • First, visit the official website, i.e., ctet.nic.in.
  • On the home page, check for the 'Apply for CTET Jan 2024' link and click on it. 
  • A new window will open for registration.
  • Complete the registration process and then log in with your credentials.
  • Fill the form and make the required payment.
  • At the end, submit your application fee and make the payment.
  • You can also take a printout of your application for future reference. 

CTET January 2024: Application fee

General/OBC ((NCL) candidates need to pay the application fee of Rs 1,000, who want to appear for one paper only, and those who want to appear for both papers, then the candidates have to pay the application fee of Rs 1,200.

The application fee for SC/ST/PwBD candidates is Rs 500 for one paper and Rs 600 if the candidates want to appear for both papers. 

The payment of the application fee will be made through a Debit Card/Credit Card/Net Banking, and the banks will also charge GST.

CTET January 2024: Exam date and timing

The CTET January 2024 examination will be conducted on January 21, 2024. The exam will be held in 20 languages in 135 cities across the country. The exam will take place in two shifts Paper II from 9.30 am to 12 noon and Paper I from 2 pm to 4.30 pm.

CTET January 2024: Exam pattern

Paper I is for those candidates who intend to be teachers of Class I to V, while paper II is for those who want to be teachers of Class VI to VIII. Candidates can also visit the official website ctet.nic.in.

First Published: Nov 23 2023 | 9:49 AM IST

