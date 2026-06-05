IIT Roorkee lets JEE qualifiers below 75% Class 12 cutoff join counselling

The organising institute for JEE (Advanced) 2026, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee, on Friday said candidates who currently do not meet the minimum Class 12 marks requirement for admission to the IITs can still participate in the ongoing counselling process.

In a post on social media platform X, IIT Roorkee said students from the General, OBC-NCL and EWS categories with less than 75 per cent marks in Class 12 (or equivalent), and SC, ST and Persons with Disabilities (PwD) candidates with less than 65 per cent marks, are eligible to fill in their choices and will be allotted seats based on their JEE (Advanced) rank.

However, such candidates must submit a revised scorecard showing that they have met the prescribed eligibility criterion by July 15, 2026. The revised marksheet should be emailed to orgjee@iitr.ac.in, the institute said.

According to the post, admission will be granted to the seat allotted to the candidate at the end of the fourth round of counselling once the revised scorecard is received.

The clarification could benefit candidates awaiting the results of improvement examinations or revised marksheets due to errors in the online screen marking (OSM) system while participating in the JoSAA admission process.

The clarification comes amid concerns that a number of JEE (Advanced) qualifiers, including candidates with competitive ranks, have been left short of the IIT admission eligibility threshold following the declaration of CBSE Class 12 results. Students and parents have argued that pending verification and re-evaluation requests could alter scores and determine whether candidates meet the minimum marks requirement.

CBSE opened the post-result services portal on June 2, a day later than originally scheduled, due to technical glitches. On Friday, the Board said it had extended the last date to June 7, adding a day to the original closing date of June 6.

As of June 4, CBSE had received 70,433 successful applications through its post-result grievance redressal process, including 7,314 requests for verification of marks and 63,119 applications for re-evaluation.