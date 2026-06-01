JEE Advanced 2026 results out online; IIT Delhi zone dominates top ranks

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced results were released by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Roorkee) on May 31. Shubham Kumar from the IIT Delhi Zone emerged as the all-India topper with 330 marks out of 360. Candidates can view their scorecards on the official website, jeeadv.ac.in.

The JEE Advanced exam was held on May 17 this year. The test was administered in two shifts. The JEE lasted for three hours. Paper 1 took place during the morning shift from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., and Paper 2 took place during the afternoon shift from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

How to check JEE Advanced Result 2026?

Step 1. Go to the official JEE Advanced 2026 website at jeeadv.ac.in.

Step 2. Press the "Result" or "Scorecard" link on the homepage.

Step 3. Fill in your registered roll number, date of birth, and mobile number.

Step 4. Submit the details to view and download your personalised rank card.

IIT JEE Advanced Result 2026 Toppers

Arohi Deshpande from the IIT Delhi zone was the top-ranked female candidate. She received a score of 280 out of 360, earning CRL 77. The IIT Delhi zone clinched the top ranks, producing all three of the highest-ranked candidates this year.

1. Shubham Kumar (IIT Delhi Zone) – 330/360

2. Kabeer Chhillar (IIT Delhi Zone) – 329/360

3. Jatin Chahar (IIT Delhi Zone) – 319/360.

About the IIT JEE Advanced Result 2026 Toppers

A total of 1,87,389 candidates registered for JEE Advanced 2026, of whom 1,79,694 appeared for both Paper 1 and Paper 2. The Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and other partner institutions accepted 56,880 applicants in total. 10,107 of the selected candidates are female.

Kabeer Chhillar achieved AIR 2 with 329 marks, almost missing the top spot by one mark, while Shubham Kumar took first place with 330 marks. Jatin Chahar received 319 points for AIR 3. All three of this year's top-ranked candidates came from the IIT Delhi zone.

More about the IIT JEE Advanced result 2026

In a few days, the admissions process will begin. However, there is no assurance that an applicant will be admitted to IIT even if they pass the exam, fill up the choices, and take part in the seat allocation procedure. Admission through the exam depends on merit and seat availability during the allocation process.

The total marks make up the scorecards. These grades are computed from the total of the grades received in Biology, Chemistry, and Physics. To be included in the rank-holders lists, candidates must receive marks in each subject as well as in the total of all subjects.